Here’s Why Running Has Become Malaysia’s Favourite Hobby

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Lace-up your running shoes, Malaysians, because marathons are taking the nation by storm!

In recent years, the popularity of running events has skyrocketed, turning running into Malaysia’s new favourite pastime. It seems like there’s a marathon happening around every corner. So, what’s behind this running fever, and why is it such a great thing for the country?

Run, Forrest, Run!

(Credit: jcomp via freepik)

The running craze has been brewing for a while now, and the numbers don’t lie. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), 8.7 million Malaysians are embracing an active lifestyle, with recreation, brisk walking and running being the top 3 preferred activities.

It’s not uncommon to find several runs happening on any given weekend in Malaysia. From charity runs to competitive races, there’s something for everyone, no matter their fitness level.

Why Malaysians are hitting the pavement

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

The reasons behind this running revolution are as diverse as the participants themselves. For some, it’s a way to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle. With the increasing awareness of the importance of physical fitness, Malaysians are taking charge of their health and choosing running as a fun and accessible way to exercise.

But it’s not just about the physical benefits – running has a profound impact on mental well-being too. As more people embrace the sport, they’re discovering its therapeutic effects on stress relief and mental clarity. Running provides a precious escape from the daily grind, allowing individuals to clear their minds and boost their mood.

Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run, a win-win situation

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Amidst the sea of marathons, one event stands out as a shining example of how running can make a difference not only for the participants but also for the community.

Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run, powered by JomRun, combines the joy of running with the spirit of giving back.

This charity run, open to the public, has a fantastic initiative that aims to channel RM20 from every ticket sold to Lotus’s network of rural under-served adopted schools.

The goal? To provide these schools with a much-needed digital learning experience, ensuring students have access to essential educational resources.

Supporting education, one step at a time

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

In line with their #KitakanJiran spirit, Lotus’s Malaysia has taken the bold step of adopting 63 under-served schools in collaboration with the PINTAR foundation.

Unfortunately, many of these schools lack the necessary digital learning facilities, putting students at a disadvantage in the digital age.

By participating in the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run, not only will you be taking care of your own physical and mental well-being, but you’ll also be contributing to a noble cause.

The target is to raise at least RM100,000 which will be used to refurbish computer labs in these selected and deserving adopted schools, bridging the digital divide and offering students a brighter future.

Perks for a good cause

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

If you needed any more motivation to join the run, Lotus’s has you covered with some exciting perks. Their members can enjoy a RM10 e-voucher, VIP Entry to the starting line, and can chill and relax at the exclusive My Lotus’s Members VIP lounge – adding extra layers of excitement to this already fantastic event.

A fun-filled run!

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

The Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run is not just any ordinary marathon. It’s a “shop and run” experience, combining the thrill of running with the joy of shopping. So, unleash the shopaholic runner within you and sprint for a bag full of Lotus’s Own Brand goodies and many more!

Mark your calendars for 30 September 2023 at 6 am, and head to Lotus’s Setia Alam for the run of a lifetime. The race kit collection takes place on 29 September from 11 am to 6 pm, also at Lotus’s Setia Alam, so you’ll be all set to conquer the course.

There is something for everyone at this event, so don’t forget to bring your families and children along as there will be fun-filled activities to enjoy even if they’re not participating in the run!

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Choose your preferred distance – 5km, 10km, or 15km – and grab those super early bird tickets while they last. It’s time to put on your running shoes, show off your #KitakanJiran spirit, and make a positive impact on Malaysia’s education landscape.

So, let’s hit the pavement, embrace the running craze, and leave a lasting positive impact for the future generation! See you at the starting line!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.