Father Wins Netizens Over With Heartfelt Daughter Marathon Moment

Over the past few days, social media has been filled with pictures of runners at the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon. Many have gone viral for completing the marathon under interesting circumstances.

Some finished the race with their pet cat, while others dragged tires with them to the finish line. Though those are indeed interesting, there was one runner that ran off with our hearts.

And that was a local father who finished the race with his disabled daughter. As seen in the TikTok clip, the man brought his daughter along to the marathon for her birthday. He ran alongside her for the 21 & 42 km distance race.

The daughter, who was wheelchair-bound, was so excited to participate. Throughout the whole race, she was so joyful that she could be seen smiling and laughing. She was even happier as she was reaching the finishing line.

But upon reaching there, her father wanted the moment to be special for both of them, especially since it was her birthday. So, he carried her in his arms to the finish line.

“My child, this life is not solely for the purpose of survival. But life for a heavenly child like you should be amazing.

“May you continue to be blessed with good health. So that we can appreciate the blessings of life with gratitude,” said the father at the end of the clip.

The girl was then gifted with a certificate and a medal for completing the race.

Moved to tears

The video has since garnered over 740 thousand views on TikTok. Many were moved by the gesture of the father. Users were touched that the father had gone above and beyond to include his daughter in the marathon.

They praised him for being one of the greatest fathers. Others were praying for their health, hoping that they would be able to create more memorable moments like these.

This was definitely a heartfelt moment that deserved the recognition it got. However, this is not the first time the father has done this. His whole account on TikTok is indeed dedicated to his daughter.

In all of his videos, the father does his best to include her in all of his activities. Be it his cycling or running marathons, it is evident how much he loves her.

