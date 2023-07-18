The Pink Items You Need To Create Your Version Of Barbie Dreamhouse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Thanks to the Barbie movie, which comes out in cinemas nationwide on 19 July, the all-pink Barbiecore home décor trend is making a comeback that’s bigger than ever.

READ MORE: Barbie X Everything: Check Out The Brands Going Pink

While Barbie’s iconic hot pink isn’t for everyone, there are still ways to have fun with it without embracing the all-pink transformation. All you need are some statement pieces that you love.

Here are some home décor items that will help you create your own Barbie Dreamhouse:

Pink mirror

Having a large pink mirror in your room is one of the fastest ways to channel the Barbie energy. This way, you can dress up and check yourself in the mirror just like Barbie at the start of your day. If a large mirror doesn’t fit your room, a small mirror works just as well.

Matching dressing table and stool

Image: Shopee & Lazada

If a single mirror isn’t what you’re looking for, a pink dresser with a matching stool might just do the trick. It would spruce up a corner of the room and make getting ready daily much more organised.

Homewares

Image: nestasia.in/IG & Ikea

The Barbie Dreamhouse isn’t complete without pink homewares such as drink glasses, cutleries, bowls, plates, and coasters. To balance out the pinkness, play around by adding homeware with understated tones such as white or beige.

Candle

Image: shopekhome/IG & Etsy

Candles are great to add a light scent to your beautiful home. The official Barbie-inspired candles have sweet peony and rose bush as top notes and are balanced with lemon zest, pink jasmine, and sandalwood.

You don’t need to get the same scent to create your version of Barbie Dreamhouse. As long as you like the candle’s scent, you’re good to go. Bonus points if the candles are in various pinks!

Decorative tray

How else are you going to show off your pretty candles without a beautiful pink decorative tray? Of course, trays are super versatile. It can be used to organise your items on the dressing table, hold loose items such as your keys or hot pink sunglasses, and more.

Rugs with the right amount of pink

Having a large pink rug helps if you want to mark a Barbie corner in your house. If it’s too bold a move for you, choose a rug with the right amount of pink to your liking.

Kitchenware

The pink-themed kitchens are all over Instagram and TikTok but it costs a lot of money to make it happen. Fortunately, there are still ways to achieve the look on a more reasonable scale. Curate your kitchen with pink-coloured appliances and other items such as a microwave, a jug, an electric kettle, or a fridge (if you need a new one.)

Neon sign

Neon signs are popular as it helps add a touch of elegance and personality to your room. If the sign is customisable, it’s even better.

Keyboard

Feeling bored with your home office? It might be time to redesign your workstation. A fun way to add a touch of cuteness to your workstation is to have a pretty pink keyboard that you can customize.

Robes + slippers

via GIPHY

Embracing Barbiecore should be fun and not stressful. It’s ok if you don’t embrace the all-pink lifestyle. Remember to pamper and treat yourself daily. You deserve to wind down and enjoy your redecorated home in a comfy robe after a long, busy day.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.