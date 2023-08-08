Barbie Movie Makes History At Box Office As It Hits US$1 Billion Mark

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

It is truly Barbie’s world, and we are just living in it! After spending just two weeks plus at the box office, the Barbie movie has amassed an astounding $1.03 billion at the global box office, making Greta Grewig the first solo female director to hit the mark.

According to media expert, Paul Dergarabedian, the film also not only achieved the milestone faster than any film has done, but it is among the only 50 films in history to do so. It is also the sixth film to surpass the US$1 billion mark since the pandemic.

As to why the film has been successful, Dergarabedian attributes the marketing as one of the reasons behind the film’s success.

“I’ve been in this game for 30 years, and the Barbie and Barbenheimer phenomenon is as unprecedented as it was unpredictable,” said the senior media analyst.

He added that the marketing campaign set into motion a chain of events, leading to the word ‘Barbenheimer’ being added to the popular lexicon by virtue.

“And that’s when we all knew something very special and unique was going to create a much bigger than expected outcome for the film not only for the opening weekend, but for its global run in theaters.”

To date, the film’s biggest markets have been the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia. Since its release, the Barbie film has retained the top spot at the box office in these regions.

Barbie also has China to thank for its success. Despite initial worries about unfamiliarity, the film has managed to earn over US$31 million since its run in the country.

“Children in hundreds of countries have grown up with the dolls, her imagery (but) the film exploits that name-recognition in a very savvy way by playing into both the Barbie lovers and Barbie haters,” said Michael Berry, director of UCLA’s Center for Chinese Studies.

“The film is also able to deftly walk a tightrope that appeals to both naive and wide-eyed eight-year-old dreamers, who approach the film on one level, and adult audiences, who are able to interpret the film on an entirely different level, full of irony, humour, sexual innuendos, and allegory.”

Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, the film follows Barbie, who lives in a seemingly perfect and simplistic world. But as each day passes by, she notices certain changes in her setup. She is then forced to travel to the real world to discover a solution.

Together with Ken (played by Ryan Gosling), they embarked on the journey, only to discover that life in the real world is far from perfect.

