RM3,000 Rewards Await Those With The Best Jalur Gemilang Display In Melaka

Japen Melaka is offering rewards worth RM3,000 through the Anugerah Semarak Gemilang to individuals and organisations in the state with the best Jalur Gemilang display at their respective homes or buildings.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the award was organised to encourage the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang throughout this national month.

At the same time, we will ask the local authorities (PBT) to use a more proactive approach to encourage all building or house owners in their respective areas to fly the Jalur Gemilang. This is a sign of our love for the country, the aspiration to produce the Madani Malaysia generation under one roof of unity. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh

If you plan to decorate your house to celebrate Merdeka Day, make sure you’re displaying our national flag correctly.

We’re not sure what rules were set by Japen Melaka in this friendly competition, but the department put out an infographic guide last year.

There are do’s and don’ts when it comes to displaying the Jalur Gemilang, and it’s not just putting the flag upright.

