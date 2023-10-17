TRP
[Watch] PPR Influencer Syamimia Gets SMEGdown From Netizens After Fake Fridge Reveal

TikTok influencer Syamimia revealed for the first time that she never had a real SMEG fridge. It’s a DIY dupe!

by
October 17, 2023

A local influencer Syamimia drew controversy back in August when her home makeover video in her People’s Housing Program (PPR) unit sported expensive and branded items.

Viewers spotted expensive items in her home such as a SMEG fridge and a KitchenAid mixer and called her out.

They believed if she could afford these expensive household items, she did not truly qualify to live in a PPR unit.

READ MORE: TikTok Influencer’s Beautifully Decorated PPR Home Sparks Online Debate 

In a recent video interview with Astro Gempak, she revealed for the first time that her fridge was not a SMEG fridge at all.

Syamimia said she bought the locally branded fridge in 2021 and hired a designer to make her fridge resemble a real SMEG fridge.

People with an artistic brain are creative. I tried to search for local designers to help make the SMEG emblem for me.

Syamimia said in a video interview with Astro Gempak

She also revealed that she measured the dimensions of a real SMEG fridge when she visited shops like Harvey Norman.

During the interview, Syamimia said she wasn’t too bothered by the speculations and negative comments she received after posting the home makeover video.

As long as the naysayers do not touch on sensitive issues such as religion, her looks or her parents, she opted to let them be because she had explained the truth herself.

Netizens didn’t take the revelation too kindly. They believe people should live within their means and that it’s an “illness” to desperately pretend to be rich to show off on social media.

A netizen likened her act to “brand abuse” while another person wondered if brands could sue for misrepresentation.

Meanwhile, some people also snickered at her claim of being someone with a “creative and artistic brain.”

