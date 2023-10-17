[Watch] PPR Influencer Syamimia Gets SMEGdown From Netizens After Fake Fridge Reveal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local influencer Syamimia drew controversy back in August when her home makeover video in her People’s Housing Program (PPR) unit sported expensive and branded items.

Viewers spotted expensive items in her home such as a SMEG fridge and a KitchenAid mixer and called her out.

They believed if she could afford these expensive household items, she did not truly qualify to live in a PPR unit.

In a recent video interview with Astro Gempak, she revealed for the first time that her fridge was not a SMEG fridge at all.

Syamimia said she bought the locally branded fridge in 2021 and hired a designer to make her fridge resemble a real SMEG fridge.

People with an artistic brain are creative. I tried to search for local designers to help make the SMEG emblem for me. Syamimia said in a video interview with Astro Gempak

She also revealed that she measured the dimensions of a real SMEG fridge when she visited shops like Harvey Norman.

During the interview, Syamimia said she wasn’t too bothered by the speculations and negative comments she received after posting the home makeover video.

As long as the naysayers do not touch on sensitive issues such as religion, her looks or her parents, she opted to let them be because she had explained the truth herself.

Netizens didn’t take the revelation too kindly. They believe people should live within their means and that it’s an “illness” to desperately pretend to be rich to show off on social media.

A netizen likened her act to “brand abuse” while another person wondered if brands could sue for misrepresentation.

Meanwhile, some people also snickered at her claim of being someone with a “creative and artistic brain.”

Kalau dah miskin tu buat gaya miskin. Tu dah kira brand abuse dah. Kau beli brand lain, then ubah jd brand lain. Dia ibarat kau beli brand sukan local then kau tak suka kah ubah dia jd brand international. Brand local tu boleh sama kau juga tau tak? Euw otak org seni konon — Nora (@hanokitara) October 17, 2023

Ini bukan seni. Ini penyakit. Ex-housemate I pun begini. Trying hard nak tunjuk dia kaya di media social. Sampai sanggup curi gambar org nk menunjukkan lifestyle dia kaya. So sama lah macam ni. Selama ini kenapa dia mengiyakan peti ais tu smeg? And blh jer ltk samsung. why smeg ? — youyesyou (@anne_youyesyou) October 16, 2023

Tak apa ke bagitahu macam ni? Tak takut ke kalau smeg saman? — AL (@ciraplaici) October 16, 2023

“Orang otak seni ni creative”

*kau dengar tak apa aku dengar* 😂 pic.twitter.com/PEnfl62lVG — Insp. Miaw Miaw Fuzzyface (@MiaNawawi) October 17, 2023

Memalukan org seni jee!! Hey bukan tiru sebijik, create your own lahhh — SenahDebab (@SenahDebab) October 16, 2023

