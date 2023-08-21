TikTok Influencer’s Beautifully Decorated PPR Home Sparks Online Debate 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

An influencer has come under fire after broadcasting her home on TikTok. The influencer, known as Syamimia, drew criticism upon broadcasting the interior decoration of her home.

Since she currently resides in a People’s Housing Program (PPR) apartment unit, many criticised the TikTok creator for having branded furniture in her home. They believed she does not qualify to stay in a PPR unit given her ability to afford expensive furniture.

Many have argued for her to move out to allow others from a lower social and economic background to have her unit.

“Hmm, that’s right. If you go near a PPR flat, most people see luxury cars nearby. Those who are waiting can only watch. You should move when you are more capable,” said one user.

However, Syamimia has since defended her choice to live in the PPR apartment. Despite living in the apartment, she argued that her commitments are still high, considering that she lives in the city.

“I am not sponsored by any party. These are my own furniture. I buy my electrical goods all by myself. I bought my house according to my salary scale, qualifications, and sustenance.

“My commitment is very high even though it’s a flat, because I live in Kuala Lumpur. And I also don’t seek financial support from my husband. And this is a 100 percent low-cost flat house.”

She concluded her post, by noting that her home is not just for her online platform and that she is not sponsored by any companies as she is just a regular person.

Though Syamimia received tons of criticism, she also had support from the online community. Many believed that she and her husband are indeed from humble backgrounds. And that the pair only started receiving their fortune through TikTok recently.

“She got the PPR apartment when she couldn’t afford it. After making an ‘affiliate’ (brand collaboration), only then she could buy all the branded items. So, it is unfair to suddenly ask her to give up the house,” wrote one user.

Another chimed in, with similar remarks, elaborating on Syamimia’s economic background.

“Both of her parents are Disabled individuals (OKU). So she really struggled at first. She did not ‘rob’ the rights of the poor. And is it, not her prerogative to decorate the house according to her liking? Does her house always have to resemble a B40 home?”

But what are your thoughts? Do you think she has a right to continue living in the affordable unit? Or that she has to give it up since she is making a living from her TikTok account?

Who is Syamimia?

As Syamimia previously said herself, she came from a humble background. Both her parents were OKU individuals. In fact, her mother was visually impaired, yet she went to great extents to take care of her family.

She would sell tissues in public spaces, despite being mocked for her disability. As such, Syamimia had to work hard to get where she is today. But it was only in 2021 that she started getting traction on TikTok for her lifestyle content.

For her TikTok account, Syamimia provides cooking tutorial videos and videos on the interior of her home, where she take users around her space. To date, she has gained over 771k followers on TikTok.

