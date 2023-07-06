[Watch] Attention Potterheads, There’s A Harry Potter-Themed Homestay In Petaling Jaya

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Harry Potter was and is still one of the best work of fiction, whether its books or the movie franchise, and remains a large part of many people’s childhood. It became so famous that fans earned their own nickname: Potterheads.

To all Potterheads out there, the Wizarding World Suite has a Harry Potter-themed homestay in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Recently, content creator and television host Mark O’ Dea posted a video of the place on Tiktok.

This place is the closest one can get to experience Hogwarts right here in Malaysia.

The excitement of being in a place that has replicated the iconic school can never truly be expressed by words but only understood by fellow Potterheads.

There are many features in this staycation that would make you feel the magic of the wizarding world eventhough you’re a muggle.

You can “meet” the sorting hat who knew Harry belonged to Slytherin but granted him his wish in joining Gryffindor.

Also, you can soak in the wisdom from the Wall of Headmaster at the Hogwarts Great Hall with floating candles, where you can also have your meals. Right in the middle, you will notice master of the Elder Wand, Albus Dumbledore, and Professor Severus Snape, the Half Blood Prince.

Just like in the movies, you can dine in the presence of these great wizards.

The best part of the staycation is that you can pick your favourite wand used by the characters in Harry Potter from Ollivander.

There is also the Quidditch Box which comes with the Golden Snitch. This can be seen at the entrance of the homestay designed after the famous platform 9¾. You can also say hello to Hedwig at the entrance.

The homestay accommodates five at a time and also provides costume rental if you want to get the full Hogwarts experience.

