5 Best Yong Tau Foo To Try In Petaling Jaya

Yong Tau Foo, a popular Hakka Chinese cuisine in Malaysia, consists of tofu and vegetables stuffed with meat paste that is usually made out of fish, pork, or both.

The dish is typically fried and then submerged into the flavourful broth before being served with chee cheong fun or konlo mee.

Although Yong Tau Foo stalls can be found almost everywhere, finding the ones that serve the best can be challenging.

Fret not; we have got you covered with the best Yong Tau Foo restaurants Petaling Jaya has to serve.

1. O & S Restaurant [Non-halal]

Image: klyeoh/Hungry Onion & motormouth/Flickr

Offering a dozen diverse Yong Tau Foo options, this stall sees high demand for the quickly depleted soft white tofu and fried foo chuk (beancurd skin). Unlike other establishments, their Yong Tau Foo stands out for being both tasty and crunchy, without excessive oiliness and boasts generous fish paste stuffing. Due to the shop’s popularity, it’s advisable to arrive early to avoid the lunch hour crowd.

Address: 39, Jalan 20/14, Taman Paramount, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Monday to Sunday: 6am to 3pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Social media: Facebook

2. Gerai Seong Kee [Non-halal]

Image: Gerai Seong Kee/FB

Gerai Seong Kee in PJ Old Town Taman Selera stands out for its Yong Tau Foo, prepared fresh upon order. Although it does not follow the traditional Hakka style, its speciality lies in expertly fried items, including creamy brinjal and satisfyingly crunchy fried foo chuk. The crispy pieces are non-greasy, thanks to precise oil temperature. The menu includes both fried and soup-based Yong Tau Foo options, with each piece priced at RM1.80.

The stall occasionally closes on unspecified days so calling ahead is advisable. Overall, Gerai Seong Kee provides a satisfying Yong Tau Foo experience with various flavourful choices.

Address: Gerai Seong Kee, 35, Taman Selera, Jalan Othman, Section 1, Petaling Jaya

Business hours: Weekdays: 11.3oam to 7pm, Weekends 11.30am to 7.30pm, Closed on Mondays

Contact: 016- 254 9454

Social media: Facebook

3. Ipoh Road Yong Tau Foo Restaurant (Restoran Ipoh Road Yong Tau Foo) [Pork-free]

Image: Foodpanda & Foodadvisor

Ipoh Road Yong Tau Foo, particularly its SS2 Petaling Jaya branch in the Klang Valley, is well-known. Aside from its popular Yong Tau Foo dishes, the menu includes rojak, grilled tofu, stuffed vegetables and fish balls. Guests can also choose to have the Yong Tau Foo served in clear broth or separately.

Originating from Jalan Ipoh in KL, the SS2 branch maintains a simple and casual setting with round tables and plastic chairs, making it ideal for family, friends, or small group gatherings. The restaurant is said to be pork-free but does not have the Halal status since beer is also served here.

Address: 3, Jalan SS 2/3, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Daily: 11am to 10pm, Closed on Mondays

Contact: 03-7873 9688

4. Restoran Yong Tau Foo Khong Kee [Non-halal]

Image: Societas Lucis et Palatum & Peter Chiang

If you need something more than the usual Yong Tau Foo, Restoran Yong Tau Foo Khong Kee is a popular choice for locals, known for its delicious porridge with Yong Tau Foo. The creamy porridge with dried oysters, peanuts, and century egg offers a hearty and comforting meal.

Aside from porridge, the fried mee hoon with curry gravy adds a delicious spicy kick. The restaurant is bustling during lunch but quick service ensures a pleasant dining experience. Overall, Restoran Yong Tau Foo Khong Kee offers delicious food at reasonable prices, making it a highly recommended spot.

Address: 22, Jalan 20/16a, Taman Paramount, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Daily: 7am to 4pm

Contact: 012-911 0832

5. Puchong Yong Tau Fu [Non-halal]

Image: Victor Chee & Yap JM

For a true Yong Tau Fu experience, you should head over to Puchong Yong Tau Fu at Batu 14, near Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Han Ming. The stall with the green font on its sign offers a no-frills experience, meaning you’ll be dining under a zinc roof without air conditioning. Despite the limited parking and weather concerns, the restaurant still manages to draw a large crowd.

What sets it apart from most Yong Tau Foo establishments is that it’s all made on the spot. Guests can choose the ingredients they want to be stuffed with fish paste and have it boiled or deep fried. The other deep-fried side dishes to try are the chee pau kai (paper-wrapped chicken), deep-fried stuffed brinjals, and dumplings. The complete the meal, you can add on white rice or noodles like pan mee.

Address: 105, Jalan Kampung Baru, Taman Sri Puchong Batu 14, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Business hours: Wednesday to Monday: 10am to 9pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Contact: 011-1639 2802

