Apa Cerita? Podcast To Share Life Stories Of Successful And Interesting Individuals

With 2024 being a new year, on 1 January two good friends Asyraf Khalid and Ishraq Kamarudin decided to launch a new podcast channel called “Apa Cerita?” or in common slang “What’s up?”

The whole idea was to inspire young adults to be the best version of themselves via success stories of successful and interesting individuals.

The first series with seven episodes is called the “Founder Series” where they interviewed local Malaysian business founders.

They aim to put out weekly episodes every Monday at 8pm.

According to Asyraf and Ishraq, they are also looking at expanding their interviews to include influencers and artists.

Asyraf and Ishraq used to run A Klasse Essentials Sdn Bhd back in 2016.

At the time, Asyraf started a live sharing event called “The Story” which is similar to Apa Cerita? but hosted in Istana Budaya which saw several big names being interviewed.

Among them were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and AirAsia’s Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

In 2018, Ishraq left the business to join AirAsia as an Executive Assistant to AirAsia Malaysia CEO, Riad Asmat and Asyraf continued to grow the business to what it is

today.

With their new Apa Cerita? podcast, they hope to bring great value to the public through these inspiring life stories.

