KJ Teams Up With Media Prima Audio In First Ever Podcast Festival

The Keluar Sekejap podcast channel and their partners yesterday unveiled the first ever podcast festival.

The 2024 KL PodFest 2024 is set to take place 3 and 4 February next year at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJ PAC), Selangor.

In a press conference to announce the festival yesterday, it was revealed that it will feature a lineup of top podcasters from Malaysia and Singapore.

To date, almost 20 podcasters have confirmed their participation in this inaugural fete of over 20 sessions of live recording sessions, workshops and other engaging activities for fans, listeners and aspiring podcasters across one weekend.

The 2024 KL PodFest serves as a vibrant platform for creators to showcase their unique perspectives, stories, and talents.

This groundbreaking festival aims to foster creativity, cross-cultural dialogue and economic opportunities, attracting both local and international participants, thereby contributing to the cultural enrichment and global visibility of Malaysia and its neighbouring regions.

The aim of the festival is to bridge the gap between podcasters and their audiences, welcoming newcomers into the realm of idea-sharing and podcasting.

With a wide range of genres, from current affairs to lifestyle and sports, the 2024 KL PodFest promises an inclusive experience for all.

Khairy Jamaluddin, the curator-in-chief and podcaster of Keluar Sekejap, emphasised at yesterday’s press conference that podcasting has evolved into a dynamic marketplace of ideas, solidifying its position within the broadcasting industry.

Khairy Jamaluddin (left) and Nazri Noran. – TRP pic

They have partnered with Media Prima Audio for the festival.

Our journey with podcasts, prominently featured on our Audio+ app and official website, spans a diverse array of languages and topics, reflecting our commitment to this burgeoning medium. The 2024 KL PodFest is not just an event, it’s a milestone in our journey. Nazri Noran, CEO of Media Prima Audio

Tickets for the 2024 KL PodFest will be available from 1 December, offering affordable pricing starting at RM30 for a single-day pass, RM50 for the weekend, and RM60 for a special pass guaranteeing a seat at our headlining shows.

The full lineup and schedule will be unveiled on 15 January, 2024.

Those who have already agreed to join apart from Keluar Sekejap are Tiber, Malam Seram, Financial Faiz, OKLETSGO, Mr Money TV, SneakerLAH, Mamak Sessions by Jinnyboy, Amin Idris Show, TTYL, Head Over Heels by Maggy Wang, Balls Deep and Table Talk by The Takeaway as well as Ajar.

