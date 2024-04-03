Ruang By KLIA Ekspres: New Podcast Series Discusses Raya, Travel, And More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s a new podcast series in town and it’s called Ruang by KLIA Ekspres, coming out especially for this festive Raya period.

According to Express Rail Link, the series is hosted by Haidar Hasanudin and Adrea Abdullah.

The four-episode Ruang by KLIA Ekspres podcast series is now available on KLIA Ekspres’ official YouTube Channel.

I was thrilled to be chosen as one of the hosts. It’s an opportunity I’ve been eagerly awaiting, given my love for podcasts. Haidar Hasanudin

Both Haidar and Adrea discussed trending news focusing on topics relevant to Malaysians such as relationships, fasting, Umrah and Raya moments.

Hosting Ruang by KLIA Ekspres gave me a platform to share my insights. The process itself was a form of self-discovery, allowing me to reflect and gain valuable knowledge. Veteran actress and influencer Adrea Abdullah

The conversations also weaved lifestyle tips and hacks related to travelling for viewers to stay informed and entertained during festive period.

Producing our own podcast series is a first for a railway operator. We see podcasts as a casual medium to connect with our customers, and we hope this initiative resonates with Malaysians. Noormah Mohd Noor, Chief Executive Officer of ERL

Ruang by KLIA Ekspres podcast series is available on KLIA Ekspres’ YouTube Channel

weekly from 23 March 2024 to 15 April 2024.

Catch all episodes here.

