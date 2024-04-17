[Watch] A Mother’s Journey: Single Parent And Three Children’s Hari Raya Ride Of Hope

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amid Hari Raya celebrations, while many grapple with life’s challenges, some stories remind us of the profound resilience and hardships endured by others.

They make us profoundly grateful for what we have, regardless of our financial status.

Such is the tale of a single mother bravely ferrying her three young children back from their festive visit, covering hundreds of kilometres on a motorcycle under the scorching sun.

This poignant story came to light when an Instagram user, @anisafiqahmohdisa, and her husband encountered the quartet at a gas station in Hulu Bernam Rest and Service Area last Thursday.

Returning from Ipoh, Perak, to their home in Ampang, Selangor, they were moved by the sight.

A Mother’s Love on Wheels

The husband initially intended to gift the two visible children with “duit raya” (money in packets) while refuelling.

Only upon approaching did he discover a third child snuggled in the mother’s jacket.

Touched by their plight, the couple offered to transport the children to their destination.

The mother, a food delivery worker returning from Teluk Intan, Perak, to her home in Damansara Damai, Selangor, was initially hesitant but eventually agreed, prioritizing her children’s safety over the daunting motorcycle ride.

She explained further that she undertook this journey on their sole mode of transportation to let her children experience the joy of Hari Raya.

Reflecting on Blessings Amidst Hari Raya Celebration

This gesture deeply moved the couple and struck a chord with many who heard their story.

It highlighted concerns for their safety on the highway and the mother’s determination to ensure her children were safely helmeted throughout their journey.

Their story garnered sympathy from netizens and praise for the couple’s kind act, making many reflect on their blessings.

But while it deeply moved many and sparked widespread admiration for the couple’s kindness, it also ignited a debate on safety and legality.

Some voiced concerns over the potential risks involved, cautioning that the children could have been exposed to danger, including the possibility of kidnapping.

Others pointed out the legal implications, noting that carrying more passengers than a motorcycle is designed to accommodate is against the law.

According to Malaysian law, a motorcycle is registered to carry only two passengers, including the rider.

This mixture of empathy and concern reflects the complexity of accomplishing acts of kindness within safety and legal regulations, especially during festive times.

