What Is Bongkrek Acid And How Did 4 People In Taiwan Die From It?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Back in March 2024, four people who dined at a branch of Malaysian restaurant Polam Kopitiam in Taiwan died after suffering from bongkrek acid poisoning.

According to the Taipei Times, 35 diners reported feeling ill after eating in the restaurant from 18 to 24 March. One of the victims reportedly ate kuey teow at the establishment.

What in the world is bongkrek acid?

Bongkrek or Bongkrekic acid is produced by the bacterium Burkholderia gladioli pathovar cocovenenans (B. cocovenenans) in food rich in fatty acids such as fermented coconut or corn-based products.

It is highly toxic, heat-resistant, colourless, and odourless. The bacteria can rapidly grow in environments with a temperature of 22 to 33 degrees Celsius and a neutral pH scale.

Bongkrekic acid affects the liver and kidneys, and causes symptoms such as lethargy, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, and vomiting. In serious cases, it can lead to multiple organ failures and death.

There is no way to destroy Bongkrekic acid. Not even washing or cooking will kill it.

One way to prevent getting infected is not consuming starch-fermented food stored inappropriately or in the wrong environment for a long time.

Image: Polam Kopitiam/FB

Has it happened before?

The case in Taiwan is the latest known report of bongkrekic acid poisoning. The shop owner publicly apologised on Friday (29 March) and was fully barred from leaving the country.

The first reported case took place in Indonesia in 1895 after a fatal incident resulting from the consumption of tempe bongkrek, a traditional fermented food made from coconut milk.

In 2015, a poisoning incident happened in Mozambique from drinking a beverage made from fermented corn starch.

In 2020, a poisoning incident occurred in China from consuming corn-fermented food.

The toxin got its name from Tempeh Bongkrek. Tempeh or tempe is essentially fermented soybeans but in the case of tempeh bongkrek, which originated from Indonesia, it is made using coconut pulp.

Indonesia has banned the production of tempeh bongkrek but illegal ones can still be found.

About Po Lam (Polam) Kopitiam

From its website, the kopitiam was founded by a Malaysian Chinese Li Fangxuan. Not much can be found on the owner’s Malaysian past but it was said on the website that he was formerly in the travel industry but switched to food and beverage during the pandemic.

He became a vegetarian one fine day and has been one for 10 years, according to the website.

The start of his F&B journey was by way of a vegetarian night market stall in Raohe, Taiwan. He then opened a shop Baolin Cafe Raohe in Songshan and a second one in Taichung.

The founder started with a family secret recipe and bought Malaysian national delicacies fried rice noodles and curry chicken (vegetarian) rice at Raohe Night Market. Po Lam Kopitiam

The fatal food poisoning happened at Po Lam’s Xinyi outlet which was inside a shopping mall.

All branches though have been ordered to close following the incident.

After the incident made headlines, the owner’s lawyer said his client apologised for the food poisoning outbreak linked to his restaurant.

He is also cooperating with authorities in the investigation process.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.