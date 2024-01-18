Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 19 To 21 January 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You have had a long and busy week and you are currently in need of a break. After all your hard work this week, it is only reasonable that you reward yourself this coming weekend.

Whether it be visiting your favourite spa or dining at your usual restaurant, you deserve to let loose and reward yourself with the little joys of life.

But if you are unsure of how to do so, we have got you covered as we have compiled a list of fun activities you can participate in this coming weekend!

AIIA Improv: One Word Wonder

What better way to unwind than to attend a comedy show? After having a successful run last year, AIIA Improv is back with another round of One Word Wonder.

Just like its predecessor, the comedy troupe’s members – Tung Jit Yang, Farah Rani, Shamaine Othman, Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, and Ashraf Modee Zain, along with special musical guest Irena Taib will crack up audiences with their hilarious skits.

Members of the audience will again play an instrumental role as they will be able to suggest a single word that improvisers will spontaneously use to build the whole show.

This year, however, the show will incorporate musical elements into its long-form improv performances.

Those interested can purchase their tickets for RM75 by heading over here!

Date: 20 and 21 January

Time: 8:30pm

Location: SoulCity Hub

Price: RM75

Cake Attack

Next on our list is Samasama Studios’ upcoming Cake Attack workshop. Led by local illustrator, Kat, the workshop is designed to bring out the pastry artist expert in all of us!

This is because you will be able to transform an ordinary jewellery box into a delectable frosting cake by the end of your session.

Your frosting cake indeed will not only satisfy your sweet cravings but will also be a treat to your eyes. If you personally enjoy baking, this workshop is not one to be missed!

That said, this workshop also works best for couples and families alike – as it is made for those who are willing to indulge in their creativity and a little sweetness!

Book your place here now before the tickets run out!

Date: 20 and 21 January

Time: 11am – 2pm (Slot 1) & 3pm – 6pm (Slot 2)

Location: Lot GM2-49 &50, Level 2, GMBB, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, KL

Price: RM130

Mirror Foam Clay

But if you are looking to make something more lasting, MTMT Studios’ upcoming workshop is for you!

Here, participants will get the chance to learn how to make their very own one-of-a-kind A4-sized vanity mirror. As the workshop’s title states, the mirror will be made from foam clay.

Local sculptor, @hueisalya will guide participants through acquiring the basic skills of clay sculpting, specifically on how to mix one’s shades, mould their foam clay, and personalised a functional art piece.

The upcoming workshop is suitable for individuals of all ages as the foam clay is very light, soft-textured, and non-toxic.

Date: 20 and 21 January

Time: 3pm – 6pm

Location: Lot GM2-49 &50, Level 2, GMBB, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, KL

Price: RM75/pax, RM150/2pax, RM85/pax (with no promo)

Niyat by Dhan Ilaini

Aside from workshops and shows, there is also an ongoing exhibition at the National Art Gallery that has been the talk of the town.

And that is none other than local contemporary artist Dhan Ilani’s current exhibition. She has indeed blown the minds of visitors with her NIYAT exhibition.

Through this body of work, she has encouraged visitors to confront what motivates their intentions in their role as active members of society.

Date: 25 December 2023 – 14 April 2024

Time: 9am – 5pm

Location: Lembaga Pembangunan Seni Visual Negara, No.2, Jalan Temerloh, Off, Jln Tun Razak, 53200 Kuala Lumpur

Price: Free

Zainalabidin Sound Spirit Concert

This last event is dedicated to music and concert lovers!

This coming Saturday, local music legend Dato Zainalabidin is set to perform at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

His Sound Spirit Concert is scheduled for one exclusive evening only and will feature some of his best tunes throughout his long-standing career.

The music veteran will perform alongside a live ensemble of big band and traditional musicians, which will be led by director Michael Veerapen.

Those interested can purchase the tickets from RM110 to RM210 here.

Date: 20 January 2024

Time: 8pm

Location: Jln Sultan Azlan Shah, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM110 – RM210

