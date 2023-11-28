Actually Ah, What Is Malaysian Culture? These Tweets Have The Answers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, a Malaysian student’s video on TikTok went viral in which she said drinking was not a Malaysian culture.

READ MORE: Twitter Goes Wild Over Malaysian Student In UK Expressing Views On Nightclub Afterparty

This led to a heated debate amongst social media users and one Twitter account posed a question, asking followers: What is Malaysian culture actually?

what is MALAYSIAN culture actually — malaytwt (@hourlymalaytwt) November 25, 2023

The tweet went viral and many shared what they feel is “Malaysian culture”.

Respecting other cultures

Malaysians are known to respect each other despite differences in culture, religion, and background.

That is why each festivity, whether it is Hari Raya, Chinese New Year or Deepavali, it is celebrated together.

Respecting everyone. — mel (@i22amil) November 26, 2023

Food

Food has always been a major Malaysian factor. This is because Malaysia is one of the countries that is unified by food.

Being a multicultural country, the cuisine in Malaysia also has its diversity.

From Nasi Lemak to Roti Canai and Chicken Rice, food is a sentimental factor for Malaysians.

Nasi Lemak

Char Kuey Tiaw

Roti Canai

Nasi Ayam

Rojak

Chendul

Teh Tarik

I know it’s ala food but, what is culture without its food? — Ben FMK (@mkfoong) November 26, 2023

‘Weh’

Only Malaysians have the special talent of using the same word, which can have different meanings just by changing the intonation of the word while speaking.

An example is the words “Weh,” “Bro,” and “Cha.”

These words can be used to greet one another, to show excitement and shock, and sometimes even anger.

Only malaysian use "weh" when talking that could lead to different meanings if you say it differently. — ash (@YuraAsy) November 26, 2023

“Cuba try”

The phrase “cuba try” is very uniquely Malaysian.

The combination of cuba, a Malay word and try, an English word, of which both share the exact same meaning, is a very Malaysian thing to say.

For some reason, the phrase has become so widely used that it actually feels incomplete when you just say cuba on its own.

Saying “cuba try” padahal maksud dua sama 😭 https://t.co/3BXCQz7SxP — Nur Afifah (@nurafifah_93) November 26, 2023

Malaysian Timing

Malaysian timing directly translates to our “fondness” for tardiness. For example, when the meeting is at 8pm, there will be some who will arrive only after 8.

Sometimes, some people even state the timing of an event or a meeting an hour earlier, knowing that there will be people arriving late.

otw tapi sebenarnya tgh bersiap — nad murah rezeki amin (@naddy_dyo) November 25, 2023

Mamak Restaurant

Mamak restaurants have a special place in our hearts. This place does not only offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, and supper; it is also frequented for many other reasons.

It is a place for many people to meet up with their friends, indulge in me time over a cup of tea or coffee and to watch football.

Mamak restaurants have also seen many dates and many breakups.

Another signature culture that can be seen in Mamak restaurants is the invention of the “bungkus mangkuk”.

This is where one orders a drink, and the drink is served in a plastic, which is then placed inside a bowl.

Lepak mamak tapi BUNGKUS MANGKUK is truly a Malaysian signature 😆 — 🇲🇾🇵🇸Suraya Othman/ثورايا عثمان (@SurayaOMJ) November 27, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.