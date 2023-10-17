Need A Cute Video Today? Watch This Cat “Pau” Customer’s Poori

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is normal to see cats and dogs loitering around mamak restaurants and roadside stalls in Malaysia.

Some of the customers who go there also feed these animals once in a while by giving bones of chicken and fish from their plates.

However, a recent video posted by Muhammad Syamir on his TikTok account showed a cute cat asking for poori.

In fact, the cat was holding on to his thigh while he was feeding the cat poori from his plate.

The shocking part was the cat seemed to enjoy the poori to the point he finished half of the poori from Syamir’s meal.

Even when the poori was finished, he kept on holding on to his thighs wanting more.

Syamir was also having a cute conversation with the cat stating that the poori was already finished.

“Deyy the poori is already finished. You alone ate half of the poori. You want I will order one more. Please don’t be naughty, I need to leave already.”

It seemed like the cat understood what he said and gave him responses through his expression and cute big eyes.

The video has garnered over 12k views since it was posted.

Many found it heartwarming and cute and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

