“Mosquito Got Mummy Too!” This Sabah Little Girl Scolds Her Father For Killing A Mosquito

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mosquitoes are a living hell sometimes. They bite, they buzz around and they ultimately carry infectious diseases. All in all, we all hate them, don’t we?

But you can’t deny that mosquitoes also go through the biological process of breeding, and that means, they also have mommies and babies…

And so killing one of the babies might make you a cold-blooded killer?

Well, that’s the logic for this particular 3-year-old girl in Sabah.

A few days ago, a Sabahan TikTok user (@joshlyjoseph) shared a video of his daughter scolding him for killing a mosquito in front of her. His caption read “Help me guys, how do I tell her?”.

In the video, Joshly was seen explaining to his 3-year-old daughter named Chan Chan that he had to hit the mosquito, or else it would bite him and that’s painful.

No, you, can’t. It also has a mummy!



The mosquito also has a mummy, an adik, and Chan Chan (referring to herself as a big sister). Chan Chan

Her father then claimed that he didn’t do it on purpose. He just had to defend himself. Knowing her father’s antics, she cut him off and said, “Hey, you did do it on purpose!”.

Caught red-handed by his clever little toddler, he surrendered and said sorry. He vowed to never hit a mosquito again.

She then forgave him playfully and gave a sage remark at the end of the video, for us to ponder on.

You cannot hit mosquitoes. They just want to be happy, like us. Chan Chan

Well, now, isn’t that wise?

Netizens couldn’t help but laugh

A lot of people chimed in the comment section to express their amusement on the video.

Most of them praised the little girl’s innocent reaction and kindness and that it was heartwarming to see her compassionate side.

Others were just amused by her remarks.

Apart from her smart thinking, some people also praised how clearly and eloquently she speaks for a 3-year-old.

One user said that she herself would feel guilty if she was put under the spotlight by her daughter like that.

So how would you react if your toddler scolds you for killing a mosquito? Does it automatically make you a killer? Let us ponder over that fact together.

READ MORE: [Watch] “It’s Already Night, Already Maghrib” Boy Scolds Father For Coming Home Late

READ MORE: [Watch] No Elephants In The LRT, Says Cute Girl

READ MORE: Girl Gets ‘Surat Cinta’ From Schoolmate, Netizens Point Out Boy Has Good Grammar

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.