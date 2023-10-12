Henry Golding And Wife Liv Lo Welcome New Baby Daughter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo have just welcomed a new member to the family. Two years after the birth of their first daughter, the couple are welcoming the arrival of their second daughter, Florence Likan Golding.

The Crazy Rich Asians star shared the news on Instagram, along with a video that chronicled Florence’s arrival.

“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story,” captioned the actor in the Instagram post.

In the clip, Golding can be seen cleaning the newborn right after cutting the umbilical cord. The couple’s two-year-old daughter Lyla can also be seen cradling her little sister.

Wife, Liv Lo Golding, documented the roller-coaster birth on her Fitsphere website. In it, she shared that the baby was delivered a day after her due date due to heavy bleeding.

Liv had initially wanted a natural birth but a sudden fever and the baby going into distress saw hospital staff prepping for an emergency C-section.

However, it was not necessary as she had dilated to 10 centimeters and was given the option to push but it had to be done immediately.

“My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away,” wrote Liv. “In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23.”

However, little Florence experienced difficulties in breathing after she was born. As such, she had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for a “10-day course of antibiotics”.

Liv, herself, was readmitted to the hospital for a blood infection three days after giving birth. Both Liv and little Florence have since made a full recovery.

How they met

The couple reportedly met at a New Year’s Eve party in Singapore back in 2011. Four years later, Golding proposed to her on their anniversary. The couple then tied the knot a year later in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Sarawak.

Following Golding’s success in Hollywood, the couple have since moved to Los Angeles. Golding has credited Liv for keeping him grounded throughout his rise in Hollywood.

