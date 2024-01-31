Henry Golding Stars Alongside Henry Cavill In Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Henry Golding fans will be able to watch him on the big screens again as he stars alongside Henry Cavill in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The action comedy film is inspired by the recently declassified files of the British War Department and military historian Damien Lewis’ bestselling 2014 book Churchill’s Secret Warriors.

The files told the story of a secret group of military officials formed by Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Henry Golding in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The group was considered special because they were given the green light to fight using “ungentlemanly” techniques.

It was said their methods were what laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare. Ian Fleming, the author of the James Bond novels – was a member of the group.

The film’s story is centred on a top-secret combat unit comprised of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks (similar to DC’s Suicide Squad) as they go on a daring mission to take down the Nazis during World War 2.

Cavill plays the titular character Sergeant Gus March-Phillipps who gets recruited into the British Special Operations Executive (SOE), a branch that specializes in irregular warfare.

March-Phillipps agrees to take the job if he can recruit his team. And so, the cast expands with stars such as Henry Golding, Eiza Gonzalez, Babs Olusanmokun, Alan Ritchson, and Alex Pettyfer joining the fray.

According to People, Cavill praised the cast and said Golding had a “snap quick acting reaction time.” He added that Golding is “handsome beyond belief and always a man I was happy to see.”

He also had good things to say about the making of the film on Instagram.

It’s rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling. That drive and dedication is only intensified by having a leader such as Guy Ritchie. His ability to weave story and create character might be second to none, and he wields it like it were magic. Henry Cavill

Cavill said director Guy Ritchie creates happiness on the set, saying it was “a joyful place to be, full of laughter, and japes and jest.”

The crew and cast’s approach and personality is key in this. Everyone, without fail, was able to enjoy themselves while also working hard and being exceptional. Henry Cavill

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is slated to be released in theatres in April 2024.

