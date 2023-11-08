Local Graduate Receives News Of Father’s Passing 15 Minutes Before Receiving Scroll 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For most students, their graduation ceremony is something they most look forward to. The ceremony not only marks how far they have come, but it also marks the first page of their new chapter in their lives.

But for one local graduate, the experience was a bittersweet one as things did not pan out according to plan.

Facebook

It was fifteen minutes before Haslina Kalang was about to walk on stage to accept her graduation scroll when she learned of her father’s passing.

Her neighbour in Tawau, Sabah had informed her about the news through a phone call. The 23-year-old’s father reportedly died at 10:30am on Monday while she was in her convocation graduation hall.

As revealed by her university, her father had been battling a stroke. Hence, Haslina was initially reluctant to attend her graduation ceremony as she was worried about his health. He, however, insisted she proceeded without him.

Facebook

“My father told me to come to the convocation as well and he wanted me to go up on stage to receive my degree.

“I didn’t expect my father to leave before I went on stage. But I was strong enough to go up on stage to receive the scroll,” said the Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations (Honours) graduate.

Fulfilled her duties as a daughter

Haslina has yet to find a job as she has taken care of her father since graduating from her university. Although she is on the lookout for one, she is pleased to have dedicated her time to taking care of him until his passing.

Facebook

“Alhamdulillah, I was able to serve my father and I am pleased with his departure on my convocation day,” said Haslina.

Haslina was at Terengganu for the past two days with her oldest sister. Her sister came from Johor to accompany Haslina to the convocation ceremony.

Donating a sum of RM2,500

Meanwhile, the university she attended, University Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) took the opportunity to assist her and her sister with their flight tickets. Given what she has gone through, the University wanted to ease her troubles.

Facebook

As such, they donated RM2,500 to Haslina to assist her with the flight ticket back home. She has since returned to her home in Tawau, Sabah after her graduation ceremony.

Facebook

Many in the comment section sympathised with Haslina and prayed for her to stay strong. One user wrote, “InshaaAllah you are stronger than you think. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raajun.”

Facebook

Another user, Nur Syaiqa, wrote, “May you be strong and prosperous. May the spirit of the deceased be with the believers.”

Facebook

Other users thanked the University for their role in assisting the family in need with their generous donation.

READ MORE: Local Parents Collect Engineering Degree On Behalf Of Late Daughter

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.