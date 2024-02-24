A Father’s Legacy Returns: The RM50 Note That Bridged Time And Memory

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a touching turn of events that highlights the power of social media, a woman has been reunited with a RM50 note that held sentimental value, as it was the last money given to her by her late father.

The note, inscribed with the poignant message “The last money from my father, dated 11/5/20 al-Fatihah”, was found by Mohd Azfarul Zainol Akmar in an ATM withdrawal at Gambang.

The story began when Mohd Azfarul, known as Tuah Lim, took to Facebook to find the marked banknote’s rightful owner.

His post quickly captured the hearts of netizens, leading to an emotional resolution when a 25-year-old cashier, Nur Hidayah Mohamad, recognized the handwriting and date as that of her father.

Her father had passed away from kidney disease, and during a financial emergency months after his death, she had reluctantly spent the note, hoping to retrieve it in the future somehow.

Her wish came true when Mohd Azfarul’s viral post reached her.

She had told him it was a Raya gift from her late father, one of the only times he had directly given her money since her marriage.

The gift was presented in 2019, over a year before her father tragically passed away due to COVID-19 in May 2020.

Compassion Connects: Chance Encounter Sparks Ripple of Goodwill

The reunion occurred in Kuantan, where Nur Hidayah and her mother met with Mohd Azfarul to retrieve the cherished RM50 note.

She expressed her joy and gratitude for returning such a personal item, vowing to keep it safe as a memory of her father.

Mohd Azfarul felt a sense of relief and gratitude, happy to have restored something so precious to its owner.

The story serves as a reminder of the kindness and connectivity within our communities and how social media can be used for heartwarming outcomes.

Mohd Azfarul’s selfless act has also inspired others to pay it forward, with many people coming forward to provide free rides and assistance to those in need.

This domino effect of compassion shows how one good deed can motivate more goodwill and change lives for the better.

