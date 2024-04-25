[Watch] Moment Dad Realises Son Has Grown Up Captured On Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The phrase that parents will always see their children as kids no matter their age is very true in many households.

Parents tend to have mixed feelings when they realise their children have grown up and can do things on their own.

Recently, a father had the experience when he finally realised that his son is now an independent individual.

His wife, Kayalvizhi Amurthalingam, shared this incident on her TikTok account.

“…He (the son) always asked me to follow him everywhere and I did… now look at him, he is in Form 1, he went jogging but didn’t ask me to

He added that he thought his son would call him to tag along but he never did.

When the wife asked if he took it to heart, jokingly, her husband simply remarked on how fast their son had grown.

“I am only realising it now that the boy has grown. I was thinking that he is still a little kid but he has grown to be a young man,” he added.

The highlight of the video was the mixed feelings in the dad’s expression as he tried to come to terms with the fact that his boy was no longer a boy.

In the comment section, many parents shared their take and said that this is just the beginning and there is more to come.

One netizen said that this video made him tear up since he had no father growing up.

Another netizen said that she realised how her parents would feel when she leaves to further her education.

A bond between parents and children is very sacred and has many layers.

Nevertheless, the love in the bond would never change but would only grow.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.