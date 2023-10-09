Girl Aids Ipin Street Performer After His Costume’s Shorts Falls Down 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young girl is going viral online after helping an Ipin street performer at a theme park in Indonesia. The girl who was with her family, warmed hearts online for innocently rushing to help the performer after witnessing him struggle to pull up his costume’s shorts.

As seen in the TikTok clip, the Ipin performer was struggling to keep the costume’s trousers up. His tighty whities were very loose. So much so, that it almost fell down completely.

TikTok

Embarrassed, the Ipin performer ran to a nearby bench to lie down and cover his face. After a few seconds, the performer got up and attempted it again but to no avail.

However, to his surprise, the young girl ran to his side to help him. While he was pulling up his shorts, the adorable child came over to him and helped to save him from further embarrassment.

Though it is not clear if the pair succeeded, netizens were touched by the child’s gesture. Many were moved that the girl showed such great empathy.

TikTok

This is especially true since those around her did nothing but record the incident.

Others were impressed that the performer still managed to remain in character. Despite the embarrassing incident, the performer reacted as the iconic character, reflecting his gesture and demeanor.

A sensation hit

The Upin & Ipin brand has been around since 2007. The series which is produced by Les’ Copaque has been a major success since, capturing the hearts of local and international viewers.

Indonesian audiences, especially, have resonated well with the series. The animated twins are indeed among the most popular characters in the country’s entertainment scene.

Not only has it been aired on national television, but the show’s merchandise has also been received well. It is also very common for performers to wear the costumes of the characters at entertainment events.

READ MORE: New Family Restaurant Chain Modelled After Upin & Ipin

READ MORE: Bali Governor Urges Indonesian Youths To Stop Watching Upin & Ipin

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.