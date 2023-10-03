New Family Restaurant Chain Modelled After Upin & Ipin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s famous twins Upin & Ipin have just reached a new milestone. The characters who got their break from starring in their own animation, are now getting their very own chain of restaurants soon.

All thanks to TMG Ventures and animation house Les’ Copaque Productions. The team will soon establish the Upin & Ipin-themed restaurants for fans of the animated series.

According to TMG’s executive director, Suhazlee Othman, the collaboration and opening will mark a major milestone in the restaurant industry.

“It will establish a unique dining destination for Upin & Ipin enthusiasts and expand the brand further,” said the executive director.

Les’ Copaque managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi echoed similar sentiments in his statement.

“The Upin & Ipin brand champions unity, diversity, and family, and our collaboration with TMG will bring these values into restaurants.

“We aim to create a dining experience with quality food and the wholesome family values of Upin & Ipin,” he added.

The Upin & Ipin brand has been around since 2007. The series which is produced by Les’ Copaque has been a major success since, capturing the hearts of local and international audiences.

The twins have over 10 million subscribers on YouTube and 14.3 million followers on Facebook. The animation has also won numerous accolades throughout the 16 years.

