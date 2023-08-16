Bali Governor Urges Indonesian Youths To Stop Watching Upin & Ipin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Upin & Ipin has been on air since 2007. With over 16 seasons to date, the show has been a source of inspiration and entertainment for many and has a rather huge following not only here but also in Indonesia.

But while it continues to resonate with many, Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, will continue to distance himself from the show.

And he is urging Indonesian youths to do the same. In his recent speech at the Jayaprana Layonsari Film Essay Competition, the Indonesian governor was speaking of the importance of persevering local cultures.

Since Bali is rich in its own right, Koster felt locals needed to put more emphasis on local productions rather than international ones like Upin & Ipin. He believes that Upin & Ipin lacks clarity in its representation.

“We might choose to watch films that convey cultural values from other countries, including Upin & Ipin from Malaysia. But let’s avoid watching them because they lack clarity in their representation,” said Koster.

“It is more beneficial for us to support production that is rooted in our own traditions and culture.”

He further elaborated that though international cultures and media can remain, the local Balinese culture must continue to be at the forefront of Indonesia.

Hence, he encourages Indonesian youngsters to tune into their local shows like Jayaprana Layonsari instead of Upin & Ipin.

“I ask all younger siblings to watch this Jayaprana film so that it can inspire you on how to live a good life. And what is important for us is to take part in building and advancing Balinese culture,” he concluded.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you agree that an international culture or media devalues local ones when it comes into their respective regions? Or that it only enriches them?

