“Whoareyus” – Twitter User Reacts To Accusation Of Impersonating Fauziah Nawi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user who goes by @XXXbyefelicia with the name “Kak Jah Sungai Dua” has been accused of impersonating veteran actress Fauziah Nawi on the social media site.

The issue cropped up when the actress noticed a tweet by the user and realised that it was her photo that was used as a profile picture.

This led to Fauziah sharing a screenshot of a tweet by @XXXbyefelicia on her Instagram to inform that this was not her account.

“For your information, someone opened a Twitter account by the name of Kak Jah Sungai Dua using my photo. This is not me. I have made a report,” Fauziah wrote on Instagram.

In the screenshot, it can be seen that @XXXbyefelicia used a headshot of Fauziah when she accepted a federal award.

However, the Twitter account is no longer using the photo, having changed to a photo of three unknown individuals standing outside a Family Mart outlet.

Harian Metro picked up the story and decided to call Fauziah to get more details.

A clearly unhappy Fauziah told Harian Metro that the account was dissing other people while using her photo as the profile picture.

“This should not happen,” the multi-talented celebrity remarked.

In a Twitter sharing of the article by Harian Metro, @XXXbyefelicia responded by saying: “Of course. Whoareyus.”

Of course. Whoareyus — Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) October 6, 2023

Other Twitter users found the issue funny as many on Twitter were familiar with @XXXbyefelicia and knew the person behind it was not Fauziah.

In another tweet, the user explained that they were just being a “Fauziah Nawi stan”, which was possibly why Fauziah’s photo was used as profile picture.

In announcing their new profile pic, the account said: “No longer stan Fauziah Nawi.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.