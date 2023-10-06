“Whoareyus” – Twitter User Reacts To Accusation Of Impersonating Fauziah Nawi
‘Kak Jah Sungai Dua’ is no longer using Fauziah Nawi’s photo as profile picture.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
A Twitter user who goes by @XXXbyefelicia with the name “Kak Jah Sungai Dua” has been accused of impersonating veteran actress Fauziah Nawi on the social media site.
The issue cropped up when the actress noticed a tweet by the user and realised that it was her photo that was used as a profile picture.
This led to Fauziah sharing a screenshot of a tweet by @XXXbyefelicia on her Instagram to inform that this was not her account.
“For your information, someone opened a Twitter account by the name of Kak Jah Sungai Dua using my photo. This is not me. I have made a report,” Fauziah wrote on Instagram.
In the screenshot, it can be seen that @XXXbyefelicia used a headshot of Fauziah when she accepted a federal award.
However, the Twitter account is no longer using the photo, having changed to a photo of three unknown individuals standing outside a Family Mart outlet.
Harian Metro picked up the story and decided to call Fauziah to get more details.
A clearly unhappy Fauziah told Harian Metro that the account was dissing other people while using her photo as the profile picture.
“This should not happen,” the multi-talented celebrity remarked.
In a Twitter sharing of the article by Harian Metro, @XXXbyefelicia responded by saying: “Of course. Whoareyus.”
Of course. Whoareyus— Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) October 6, 2023
Other Twitter users found the issue funny as many on Twitter were familiar with @XXXbyefelicia and knew the person behind it was not Fauziah.
In another tweet, the user explained that they were just being a “Fauziah Nawi stan”, which was possibly why Fauziah’s photo was used as profile picture.
In announcing their new profile pic, the account said: “No longer stan Fauziah Nawi.”
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/gjKlF8meQV— Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) October 6, 2023
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.