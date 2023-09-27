Over 200 Malaysian Enthusiasts Bond Together To Pay Tribute To Iconic Ride

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was a spectacular sight of man and machine as almost 200 owners of the iconic Land Cruiser gathered to parade and trade stories about their excing memories at the Land Cruiser day, organized by the team from The Billions (BTB) on 17 September at a camping site at The Spine@PJKita in Kelana Jaya.

We are truly excited for the support shown towards our efforts to revolutionize the automotive community in Malaysia by combining new platforms of communication and community engagement programs to not only enhance but alleviate and share our passion with veterans and newcomers alike towards the unique culture of 4X4 machines and the adventures that come with it. Ned Nazlan, Founder of By The Billions

The organizatioin is committed to developing a sustainable ecosystem for fans, hobbyists, and community traders to engage each other on a regular basis with the aim of increasing interest in the possibility of outdoor life as one of the best avenues to promote a balance between great adrenaline rush and enjoying the peace offered by the environment.

The event attracted many attendees with its display of almost all Land Cruiser models, ranging from the 40-series to the newest 300-series, as well as the FJ Cruiser and the Mega Cruiser.

Additionally, there were registered cars for early bird launch and a private collectors museum collection display.

By The Billions also plans to be part of Malaysia’s largest extreme 4×4 adventure as they are currently in talks with major industry enthusiasts including the organisers of the Rainforest Challenge Malaysia to enhance this unique experience by organising more frequent pocket events as part of

their annual calendar.

A few individuals were rightfully acknowledged for their contribution

towards the industry which saw Allan Lee of Talam Cruisers being recognized for the highest mileage record with an impressive 710,000 km on his Land Cruiser.

Wing Hing Mudguard Shop, HY Auto Kepong, Toyota Land Cruiser Malaysia, and Rainforest Challenge (RFC) were also recognized for their contribution

towards enhancing the community experience and contributing to its growth respectively.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.