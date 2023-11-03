[Review] All New Toyota Vios Is Everything You Need, And More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Toyota Vios has always been a Malaysian favourite subcompact sedan. It has gained huge popularity for its style, performance, and durability.

Recently, Toyota unveiled the new fourth-generation Vios, which is promised to defy all expectations. It comes in two variations, which are 1.5 G and 1.5 E.

We had a chance to drive the new Toyota Vios 1.5 G on a one-day trip, and here is our review of the car.

Performance

Pic Credit : Toyota

The all-new Toyota Vios comes with the latest 2NR-VE Dual VVT-i 4-cylinder 16-valve DOHC engine with a new 7-speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic, which allows for quicker acceleration and enhances fuel efficiency.

The car puts out 106 PS and 138 NM of torque. The latest engine and the new clutch system allow the car to drive as smoothly as possible without any lag in producing power or gear responses.

Pic Credit : Toyota

There are 3 driving modes in the car; Eco, Power, and Sports. Each driving mode has a different response to the torque output.

While it may take some time for the torque response in Eco mode, in Power and Sports mode, the response is as quick as it can get.

Handling

Pic Credit : Toyota

There is a brand-new platform for the Vios. Weight-saving techniques were used in the development of the new platform without compromising strength or stiffness.

To ensure class-leading stability and comfort, the suspension components are also included in the design..

The suspension, which consists of a rear torsion beam and front MacPherson struts, offers superb straight-line stability and agile handling.

To sum up, the car handles very well on snake-like roads and a straight highway. We had the opportunity to drive it on the winding roads of Genting Highlands and were very surprised by the handling of the car.

Pic Credit : Toyota

The easy handling and the stringent response would give a driver the confidence boost he or she needs. Moreover, there is no wind noise or tyre noise that can be heard while driving the car.

This is crucial because if one has to travel long distance, the noises can be tiresome.

Special Features

Pic Credit : Toyota

When it comes to special features, there were two that caught our attention, and they are very helpful for the drivers of the car.

The first is the cruise system in the car. The specialty of the cruise system is that, once the speed is set, the car drives on its own. It is like a half-Tesla.

The driver only needs to steer the car, as acceleration and braking are taken care of by the car itself. The car even keeps a safe distance from the car in front while driving. This distance can also be adjusted according to one’s liking.

There is also the Auto-Hold, where if one is stuck in traffic, they just need to activate it, and the car will stop in its place. Once the acceleration is pressed, the car will move, and the system will be switched off.

This takes away the work of the driver to constantly press the brake while getting stuck in traffic.

Other than this, there are also Auto-Wipers and Auto-Air-cond systems in the car.

Design

Pic Credit : Toyota

The new Toyota Vios comes with a new design altogether. It will be evident from every angle that the new Vios has an entirely distinct look from the previous models.

The fastback silhouette, with its lower stance and sportier appearance, embodies the ‘Power Design’ motif. The variant has a greater presence because of its extended wheelbase (+70 mm) and large-diameter wheels at each corner.

To get the highest aerodynamic efficiency, the redesigned Vios body’s form has been perfected in a wind tunnel.

Pic Credit : Toyota

The alloy wheels—which measure 17 inches for the Vios 1.5G—have new designs. The smaller wheels feature 195/60 tyres, while the larger ones have 205/60 tyres.

The Vios 1.5G cabin has been redesigned to take advantage of the new DNGA platform, offering increased comfort and spaciousness for rear passengers.

The longer wheelbase and optimised headrest shape ensure maximum support and ease in and out. The front seats have been redesigned for better support and reduced fatigue, with leather upholstery adopting global trends of small patterns and 3D yarn structure.

The Vios 1.5G also features 64-colour ambient lighting, available in up to 64 colours, suited for different moods or preferences.

The dashboard design is sleek and wide, with 2-tone dark brown accents and soft padding, giving the impression of a high-end sedan. The cockpit is driver-oriented, with all controls and switches within easy reach.

Pic Credit : Toyota

The Vios 1.5G has a customizable digital instrument panel. The Multi-Information Display (7 inches for the Vios 1.5G) provides all necessary information, which can be selected using switches on the steering wheel.

All in all, our final rating for the car is 4 out of 5. It will be a suitable car for family and fun.

