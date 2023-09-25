7 Exciting And Thrilling Shows To Look Out For Until December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not sure what to watch online these days? Keep an eye out for this list of new shows that will be streaming over the next few months.

1. The Worst of Evil | DisneyPlus Hotstar

Release date: 27 September 2023

The Worst of Evil is a thrilling South Korean crime drama set in 1990s Seoul. A volatile police officer Park Junmo is tasked to infiltrate a dangerous new gang in an attempt to bring them down from the inside.

The gang, headed by Jung Gicheul, a shrewd and charismatic leader, takes control of the city’s drug trade and floods the streets with a new drug called “Gangnam Crystal.” Soon, the fight blurs the line between right and wrong, forcing Junmo to choose between his mission and his wife.

2. BECKHAM | Netflix

Release date: 4 October 2023

BECKHAM is a four-part documentary series about the legendary football star and cultural icon David Beckham.

The documentary follows Beckham’s humble working-class beginnings in east London to how he rose to become the most recognizable and scrutinised athlete of all time while juggling his life as a family man.

The series will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride, showing personal moments with his family and the ups and downs in his life.

3. Loki Season 2 | DisneyPlus Hotstar

Release date: 6 October 2023

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Together with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

4. Goosebumps | DisneyPlus Hotstar

Release date: 13 October 2023 (Friday the 13th!!!)

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series, the 10-part series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic demise spanning three decades ago of a teen named Harold Biddle while unearthing their parents’ dark secrets in the past.

The new series stars Justin Long as Nathan Bratt, Rachael Harris as Nora, Zack Morris as Isaiah, Isa Briones as Margot, Miles McKenna as James, Ana Yi Puig as Isabelle, and Will Price as Jeff.

5. Doona! | Netflix

Release date: 20 October 2023

Crafted by Crash Landing On You’s visionary director, Lee Jung-hyo, Doona! tells a romantic tale of fate between college student, Lee Won-jun (played by Yang Se-jong), and enigmatic ex-K-pop idol Lee Doona (played by Suzy), whose lives are intertwined with each other in a shared living space.

6. Squid Game: The Challenge | Netflix

Release date: 22 November 2023

South Korean series Squid Game captured the imaginations of viewers worldwide when it was released. The gripping plot and drama are now brought to life in a South Korean reality competition series titled Squid Game: The Challenge.

Yes, it’s a little morbid but there are no life-or-death stakes in the game in the real world. 456 players will be pitted against each other and pushed to the limits to win a cool $4.56 million (RM 20 million), the largest cash prize in television history!

The games, which are Hunger Games-like, are inspired by the original show with some surprising new additions.

However, do note that Squid Game: The Challenge is separate from American Youtuber Mr. Beast’s Squid Game-like YouTube video released in 2021.

7. BERLIN | Netflix

Release date: 29 December 2023

BERLIN is a spin-off of the popular Spanish series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel. With Pedro Alonso reprising his role as the hedonistic and clever Berlin, the series will follow the iconic character in his golden years as he prepares to pull off one of the most extraordinary heists of his career.

The show introduces Berlin’s gang – Michelle Jenner plays Keila, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa plays Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant; Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a femme fatale who’s always living on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández brings to life Roi, Berlin’s faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang.

Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri are also returning to their roles as policewomen Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra from La Casa de Papel respectively.

