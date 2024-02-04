Bored Of CNY Or V-Day Movies? Here’s 9 New Shows Coming Out In February 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not sure what to watch this February? Check out the list of movies and shows of various genres that are premiering this month on various streaming platforms to add to your Watch list.

1. La Luna | Netflix | 9 February

This Singaporean-Malaysian comedy-drama La Luna is set in a small, sleepy village called Kampong Bras Basah (It was all filmed in Kuala Kangsar, Perak!). Things in town started to get interesting when Hanie (Sharifah Amani) opened a lingerie shop called La Luna in the kampung. While the villagers slowly welcomed the new shop with open arms, the iron-fisted leader of the kampung would do anything it took to chase the shop out of town.

Helmed by Singaporean director M. Raihan, the stellar cast includes Sharifah Amani (Sepet, Muallaf) who plays Hanie, the owner of La Luna; Shaheizy Sam (Malbatt: Misi Bakara) who plays Salihin, a policeman and a single father; and Wan Hanafi Su (Apprentice) as the iron-fisted kampung leader.

Rounding up the rest of the cast are Namron (Crossroads: One Two Jaga), Hisyam Hamid (Revenge of the Pontianak), Nadiya Nisaa (Sa Balik Baju), Farah Ahmad (Frontliner), and Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin (The Assistant), alongside rising teen actors Syumaila Salihin (Mentega Terbang) and Wafiy Ilhan (Warkah).

La Luna is set to premiere on Netflix on 9 February.

2. Wedding Stone | TVS TV | 14 February

Wedding Stone is a Sarawakian romantic drama set to premiere on Valentine’s Day. While not much is released about the plot, the trailer gives a glimpse of a couple’s sweet and probably tear-jerking story as they navigate the ups and downs of their love life together. If you’re a romantic at heart, this local drama is catered to you.

Wedding Stone is a TVS Original series and will be showing on TVS Channel 122, MYTV, Unifi TV, and Astro on 14 February.

3. Tiger Stripes | Netflix | 15 February

Tiger Stripes is a local body horror him written and directed by Amanda Nell Eu in her directorial debut. Zafreen Zairizal plays a rebellious and carefree 11-year-old Zaffan, who starts to experience horrifying physical changes to her body. She tries to hide the changes for a while, but it all comes loose in the end. When scary things start happening in the school, a visiting Medical Officer appoints himself in command and finds that the trouble may have originated from Zaffan.

Tiger Stripes won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 17 May 2023. It was also selected as the Malaysian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. However, the film was released in Malaysia censored, and the director has disowned the censored version.

Tiger Stripes premieres on Netflix on 15 February.

4. House of Ninjas | Netflix | 15 February

After failing a mission, the Tawara family, the last ninja clan, retired to lead normal lives. It’s apparent that normal isn’t something they’re good at but they persisted. When Japan is threatened with a mysterious toxin, the dysfunctional family is asked to wield their swords again to protect everyone.

The series stars Kento Kaku as Haru, Yosuke Eguchi as Souichi, Tae Kimura as Yoko, Aju Makita as Nagi, Kengo Kora as Gaku, and Nobuko Miyamoto as Taki.

House on Ninjas premiered on Netflix on 15 Feb.

5. This Is Me.. Now: A Love Story | Amazon Prime | 16 February

Jennifer Lopez is famous for starring in romantic films. However, this latest project of hers is mind-boggling so if you’re bored with nothing to do, check it out. This Is Me.. Now: A Love Story seems to be a blend of Lopez’s biopic, a music video, a romantic drama, an intimate documentary, a musical and more. The official description of the film is that it’s a narrative-driven odyssey about her journey to love through her own eyes. You have to watch it to understand it. Maybe.

Prepare to get your mind boggled on 16 February on Amazon Prime.

6. Constellation | Apple TV+ | 21 February

An Apple TV+ Original, Constellation is an eight-part conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace as Jo, an astronaut who returned to Earth after a disastrous mission in space.

Jo finds that going home isn’t what it seems. She has been hallucinating and is missing key pieces of her life. The action-packed show is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology; a woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and to recover what she has lost.

Constellation also stars Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks and the show premieres on Apple TV+ on 21 February with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday.

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender | Netflix | 22 February

The live-action reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender looked good in the trailers and was highly anticipated. However, fans of the original animated series are starting to worry the more the showrunners share about the changes to the story they made in interviews. Nevertheless, the core story remained relatively the same: A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a war-ridden world and threats from the Fire Nation.

Gordon Cormier stars as Aang, Kiawentiio plays Katara, Ian Ousley plays Sokka, Dallas Liu plays Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim plays Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu plays Azula.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on Netflix on 22 February.

8. Shogun | DisneyPlus Hotstar | 27 February

Shogun is a 10-episode historical drama series based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor, ends up shipwrecked in Japan.

He crosses paths with Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo at odds with his own dangerous and political rivals. Uniting both worlds as a translator is Lady Mariko, a noblewoman with invaluable skills who must prove her allegiance as she comes from a disgraced line.

Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne, Anna Sawai plays Lady Mariko, and Tadanobu Asano plays Kashigi Yabushige, Toranaga’s close ally.

Shogun premieres on DisneyPlus Hotstar on 27 February.

9. Iwaju | DisneyPlus Hotstar | 28 February

Image: Disney

Iwaju is an original animated series set in futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from a wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Iwaju (translates to “the future” in the Yoruba language) features the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia.

Iwaju is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 28 February.

