Injured Cat All Alone At KLIA Terminal Rescued By Airport Staff

Last Tuesday (11 July), a call for help was posted in a Facebook group named Wagging Souls.

With over 11 K followers, the group consists of communities helping stray dogs and other animals that need help all around Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

One fine day, someone by the name of Asha sent a message to the group about an injured cat at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The administrator then posted a picture of the poor cat in the group and asked if anyone there was able to help.

(Credit: Wagging Souls / Facebook)

Asha told the admin that her husband was waiting for his flight at KLIA Terminal 1 on level 3 and saw the wounded Siamese cat sitting quietly in a corner. He then noticed that the cat was bleeding somewhat severely and took a picture of it.

Rushing to get on his flight, he informed the worker there to help the bleeding feline but none of them seemed to care. He then sent the picture to his wife and she asked for help in the said animal rescue group.

Help was on the way

Thankfully, some KLIA operatives were informed about the cat from the posting and quickly sent a team to check on the cat.

One of the employees, Rahman, decided to help the poor thing and brought her to a veterinary clinic.

Malaysia Airports updated the condition of the cat on their social media and thanked everyone for showing their care for the little Siamese feline.

Judging by the recent picture, the furball appears to be in great hands.

So, if you do come across a stray who needs help, you can always approach animal rescue groups like Wagging Souls for aid. And while you’re at it, here’s a step-by-step procedure on what to do with them in the article below.

Helping other creatures may not seem much to us but it means a lot to them. And remember, do good and good will come to you.

“Saving one dog (animal) will not change the world, but surely for that one dog (animal), the world will change forever.” Karen Davison, Author of a Dog’s Guide to Humans

