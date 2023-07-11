Your Partner “Tidur Mati”? This Woman Resorted To Grab To Wake Her Husband Up

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Without a doubt, since the existence of Grab, we’ve been offered a plethora of services from them. From transportation and food deliveries to grocery runs and e-wallets, they’ve been expanding their services to cater to our daily fast-paced life.

And you thought they have everything right? Well, turns out they could do better.

Recently, a Sabahan Twitter user (@ennietrando) shared how her friend used Grab for something quite unique. It wasn’t a normal delivery order or a grocery run, but instead, she used the Grab service as an alarm clock!

Well, desperate times call for desperate measures.

My friend today: She’s not home. Left her husband & kids at home. Kids need to attend Sunday School. The husband slept in, not waking up to send kids to church. She called mutiple times to no avail. She had to use abam Grab service just to ring their doorbell. pic.twitter.com/WMvvY1rk9M — Incandescent of Enniebelle du jour (@ennietrando) July 9, 2023

According to @ennietrando, last Sunday (9 July), her friend was not at home but her husband and children were. As it was a Sunday, her kids needed to attend Sunday School but she wasn’t there to wake them up and take them to school.

Her husband was supposed to take them to the church but he accidentally slept in. Husbands will always be husbands, right?

She called her husband on the phone many times but he did not answer. She then figured out a way to wake him up and get the kids to school, and it involved calling for reinforcements.

Thinking out of the box, she used the Grab service to ring the doorbell of her house. Even the Abang Grab rider was confused when she messaged him after he accepted the job.

In a screenshot of her conversation with the Abang Grab, the man felt weird as this is his first time having a job like this. When he finally rang the doorbell, luckily her boy went to answer her door.

The Grab rider conveyed her message to her son and his mission was complete. She told him to wake his father up and even threatened her son a bit about not graduating Sunday School if they skipped it.

Never have we ever thought you could hire an Abang Grab to nag your kids, right?

Netizens think this is pure genius

In the comment section, a lot of people were amused by this funny story and also impressed by how creative the woman is.

Some of them made a joke that the husband will surely be dead meat when she comes home.

The husband still alive or being a mendiang oredi? — Ady Kent (@ady_kent) July 9, 2023

Laki dia kena denda tak? — ǟɖʐʀǟʐɛռɛƈǟ (@adzra) July 10, 2023

Others praised the responsible mother for thinking out of the box and the Abang Grab for executing the task flawlessly.

This is…. So warm. Its a weird request but it comes from a responsible mother, the abang grab also instead of denouncing it, take the request well and performed excellent service. — Liyana Yasmin Sinaga (@LYSinaga) July 9, 2023

5 star service for the abang Grab! — אווה (@xbluemingmoonx) July 10, 2023

Some even shared their fair deal of desperate measures with sleepy husbands and weird requests for delivery riders.

I’ve experiance on this situasion. But i call my jiran suruh pergi tengok my husband at home since teacher call me bagitahu nobody pick up our daughter at school. Rupanya tidur mati jugak 😩 — Ieza (@iezawanza_) July 10, 2023

last time minta bantuan rider foodpanda belikan petrol. kereta habis minyak tgh jalan — سوحايمي أشؤد سوحايلي (@ASHWAD919) July 9, 2023

One user even called this service – Grab Wake. Quite a cool name, to be honest.

Grab-Wake service arrived in Malaysia while Indonesia has Go Spy, Go Rescue, Go surprise and other not mentioned services 😂 — darkinsuit (@rebellismylife) July 9, 2023

In fact, one user even added that this type of errand was a full-time job for some once upon a time in Britain. They’re called the Knocker Uppers and their sole job is to wake people up by tapping on their windows with a stick.

Dulu before the existence of abang grab there's an upper knocker untuk bangunkan org terbabas macam inilah😂 they are paid to hit the window until wake up https://t.co/oCjvHP7bDZ — Judgy judy (@FrugalFliza) July 10, 2023

Well, looks like this funny story is quite a creative idea after all.

Who knows, maybe one-day Grab can devise a service to run our daily errands too? Picking up your laundry, fixing your Ikea table or perhaps nagging your husband? Now, wouldn’t that be fancy?

