Students Thought They Were Getting “Ayam Goreng McD”, Turns Out That Wasn’t The Case

Imagine receiving a box of your favourite meal but when you open it, the content is not what you expected it to be.

This was apparently what a group of students allegedly went through while participating in a programme organised by the education department of an undisclosed state.

They were given a box which had the words “Ayam Goreng McD” on it, but the content was just water and buns.

This incident was shared by a teacher, Abdul Muiez Mohammad Ruslee, on his Facebook page.

“I was contacted by a guardian whose son was involved in a state-level programme organised by xxx state department (unspecified).

“First look at the box, they were so happy. But when they opened it, their faces changed,” he said.

He also shared the conversation that he had with the guardian. In that conversation, it was stated that the organisers could have been more attentive as the guardian could not imagine the disappointment as one of the students had hoped they were actually getting McDonald’s.

“He (son) told me that there was a boy whose face changed from being thrilled upon opening the box. Don’t give false hope to children.”

This incident did not only happen once, but apparently happened twice, once at breakfast and again during lunch.

Abdul Muiez stated that he has messaged the person in charge as detailed in a letter, presumably of the programme, but did not receive a reply.

The social media post has received 2,500 reactions with over 1,500 shares since it was uploaded.

One Facebook user wondered why there was a need to pack the food in a “McD” container when they could have just given the drink and buns in a normal plastic bag.

