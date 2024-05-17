Zus Coffee Promises To Be More Mindful – Reiterates Stance Against Genocide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Zus Coffee released a follow-up statement today to acknowledge that its initial statement did not sufficiently address the company’s stance against the act of genocide in Palestine.

In the statement shared on its official Twitter account, Zus Coffee reiterates that it firmly stands in solidarity against genocide and advocates for a Free Palestine.

They pledge to be more mindful in their future decisions to ensure they reflect their values as a homegrown brand.

Zus Coffee thanked its customers for being patient and supporting the brand as they learn and grow.

Netizens received the statement positively

Netizens were warmer to Zus Coffee’s current statement and praised the company for acknowledging its mistakes in less than 24 hours.

They appreciated Zus Coffee for taking the time to understand why customers were displeased with the brand.

They hope that Zus Coffee will not repeat the same mistakes moving forward.

Previously, some customers were unhappy with Zus Coffee for being involved in an Adidas event. Zus Coffee was invited to sell its drinks and run the Adidas Gazelle shoe giveaway contest.

This was because Adidas is believed to have contributed to Israel while the issue with Palestine is ongoing.

In Zus Coffee’s previous statement, the company said it would never knowingly associate itself with war and condemns any acts of violence against humanity.

However, some people found the company’s seemingly neutral stance regarding the genocide unacceptable.

