Eyes On The Road: MIROS-Approved Dashcams For Every Driver

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has released a safety scorecard for dashcams, ranking them based on three key features: Basic Features, Advanced Features, and Driver Assistance.

The scorecard provides consumers with valuable information to help them choose a safe and reliable dashcam.

MIROS has evaluated over 70 dashcam models and assigned them safety ratings based on their performance in various tests.

Securing Your Journey: Top Dashcams for Ultimate Road Safety

Based on the MIROS safety scorecard and other factors, several dashcams are considered the best options in Malaysia.

The top-rated model is the 70mai A810, a 4K dual-vision car recorder with superior video quality and advanced features.

It boasts a 150° field of view (FOV) and utilizes a Sony Starvis 2 IMX 678 image sensor, ensuring clear and detailed footage.

The dashcam features super night vision capabilities with 3D DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) and an F/1.8 aperture lens, allowing it to capture clear images even in low-light conditions.

Other top dashcams include the 70mai A800S, 70mai A500S, and Thinkware U1000.

These dashcams offer safety features, performance, and value for money.

On the other hand, investing in a low-cost dashcam might not be the wisest decision for several reasons, such as compromised video quality, reliability issues, lack of advanced features, poor customer support and limited warranty.

"esok sale 5.5.. nak cari dashcam, jangan beli yang murah.. Nanti tak ada kualiti.."



Dia banyak duit takpa la.. Ni pakcik guna 6 bulan dah.. Elok je tak ada panas tak ada hang pun.. Haritu beli ni RM88 je, upah pasang RM40..



Kualiti gambar tu, nilai sendiri.. pic.twitter.com/zO7jgwZhZo — Jalal Misai (@jllmisai) May 3, 2024

The Silent Guardians That Could Keep You Out of Jail

Despite the clear advantages dashcams offer in enhancing road safety and serving as undeniable evidence in the aftermath of accidents, their adoption is not universal among drivers.

The hesitancy stems from various factors, including concerns over costs, privacy issues, and a general lack of understanding regarding these devices’ significant role in legal scenarios and insurance claim processes.

Dashcam footage stands as a crucial piece of evidence when accidents occur.

It provides unambiguous, objective details illuminating the events leading up to and during an incident.

This clarity is invaluable to law enforcement agencies and insurance companies as it aids in determining fault more efficiently and equitably.

Moreover, in situations where legal disputes escalate to the point of criminal charges, dashcam footage can be a deciding factor in proving innocence or guilt.

Thus, while the initial investment in a dashcam might seem daunting to some, the peace of mind and legal protection it provides can be invaluable.

Dashcam ni bukan untuk benefit claim insurance bila kereta accident…



yang paling penting boleh jadi sebab kita terlepas dari hukuman penjara bila kejadian macam ni yang boleh jadi pada bila-bila masa pada sesiapa sahaja. pic.twitter.com/WitiIsD96h — Pelabur Bijak 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@Pelabur_Bijak) August 28, 2023

