MERCY Malaysia Records Gratitude To Donors Of Its Palestine Relief Effort

MERCY Malaysia extends its deepest appreciation to donors for their unwavering support of the MERCY Malaysia Palestine Relief Effort.

In the face of the heart-wrenching crisis in the Gaza Strip, the steadfast commitment of these donors has been instrumental in delivering essential assistance to those affected.

The scenes witnessed in the Gaza Strip are beyond comprehension, marked by unparalleled death and destruction.

Thousands of lives have been lost, countless individuals injured, and numerous families forcibly displaced from their homes.

MERCY Malaysia wishes to convey its profound gratitude to Yayasan Hasanah, Avenys Malaysia, Methodist Crisis Relief and Development (MCRD), Persatuan Yasmin Ahmad, RHB Sports and Recreation Club (RHBSRC), Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF), Grab Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf Club, Evangelical Free Church PJ, and all individual donors who have come forward to support the MERCY Malaysia Palestine Relief Effort.

In these challenging times, the support from these organisations has been pivotal in enabling MERCY Malaysia’s local staff in Gaza to deliver essential aid, medical care, and support to those in dire need.

We also take this moment to acknowledge the countless other individuals who have generously contributed to our cause, demonstrating their unwavering compassion for those in need and standing in solidarity with the affected communities. Mercy Malaysia

MERCY Malaysia remains committed to its humanitarian work, upholding the principles of compassion and solidarity, and advocating for the protection of healthcare services in times of conflict.

Support in the form of donations to the Palestine Relief Fund can be made through the following channels:

Bank Details:

MERCY Malaysia

MBB 5621 7950 4126

Swift Code: MBBEMYKL

MERCY Malaysia

CIMB 8000-7929-08

Swift Code: CIBBMYKL

Reference Code: Gaza

For Islamic Social Financing (ISF) option (Zakat), bank transfers can be made to:

MERCY Malaysia

Maybank Islamic 5642 5858 7606

Swift Code: MBBEMYKL

Reference Code: Gaza Zakat

