A Fusion Of True Pleasures: Magnum Ice Cream Celebrates Asian-Inspired Innovation, Magnum Matcha Crumble

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Magnum, the pioneer of decadent ice cream pleasure, is proud to introduce its latest culinary masterpiece that transcends borders and delights the senses – the Magnum Matcha Crumble.

This harmonious blend of East and West concept captures the essence of Japanese culture, expertly paired with Magnum’s signature thick cracking Belgian chocolate, delivering an indulgence that stays True to Pleasure.

A Fusion of Flavors and Textures

The Magnum Matcha Crumble is a velvety smooth Matcha ice cream, encased in the iconic Magnum thick cracking Belgian chocolate with crunchy shortbread crumble pieces.

This remarkable combination offers a symphony of textures and flavours that truly elevate the ice cream experience.

At Magnum, we’ve always pushed the boundaries of indulgence. We’ve travelled the world to source the finest ingredients, and this time, we’ve drawn inspiration from the vibrant and captivating culture of the East. We couldn’t be more excited to share Magnum’s Asian-inspired ice cream with all of you. Jean Nichapat Valaiphatchra, Business Lead of Unilever Ice Cream, Malaysia

We’re not just delivering ice cream; we’re delivering an experience. The Magnum Matcha Crumble is a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and the pursuit of true pleasure. Jean Nichapat Valaiphatchra, Business Lead of Unilever Ice Cream, Malaysia

Celebrating the Magnum Matcha Crumble in True “Magnum Style”

Celebrating the brand’s triumphant return to on-ground events, Magnum reclaimed the spotlight in style on September 11th at Sentul Depot with an extravagant takeover event.

This event that saw the space transformed into a Magnum Matcha world, exemplified the global brand’s unwavering dedication to delivering moments of pure indulgence.

Amidst the buzz of the city, they hosted an array of distinguished guests, including the likes of Daiyan Trisha, Ben Amir, and Qiu Wen.

Their presence added an extra layer of glamour and excitement, reaffirming Magnum’s status as the epitome of true pleasure.

Guests were immersed in a captivating Japanese-themed Magnum Matcha Takeover event, where they had the opportunity to indulge in the latest Japanese-inspired creation and more.

The event featured an elevated Magnum ice cream experience, a captivating East meets West live performance, and an exclusive Magnum X Chateau Dionne chef’s creation.

True Pleasure Moments

As part of the celebration, guests immersed themselves in an array of pleasurable activities, each one thoughtfully designed to captivate the senses and embrace the spirit of indulgence.

Guests had the opportunity to experience the artistry of a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, where they learned the intricate techniques of whisking premium matcha tea paired with a decadent piece of M-shaped Belgian chocolate.

Additionally, guests indulged in crafting their very own Japanese fans, each a personalized masterpiece to take home as a cherished memento of the occasion.

To add a touch of tradition and optimism to the modern pleasure experience, guests were also invited to partake in a beloved Japanese ritual.

They penned down their hopes and dreams for the upcoming year, encapsulating their desires for a future filled with moments of true pleasure.

These wishes were then hung upon a visually enchanting “wishing tree”, creating a breathtaking tapestry of aspirations that served as a meaningful symbol of our commitment to making every day a pleasure-filled delight.

For those who believe in the moment of indulgence and the pursuit of true pleasure, Magnum Matcha Crumble is an invitation to embark on a journey where East meets West, harmonizing Japanese culture with the unparalleled richness of Magnum’s signature Belgian chocolate coating.

It’s a well-balanced indulgence that remains “True to Pleasure.”

Pleasure Seekers can now savour the Magnum Matcha Crumble available nationwide across major minimarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, petrol marts, e-commerce sites, and food delivery platforms such as Grab and Foodpanda.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.