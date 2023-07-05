Phileo Damansara MRT Station Not Pedestrian Friendly, Claims Public Transport Users

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Uneven walkways and pothole ridden roads alongside the road towards the Phileo Damansara MRT station have become a bane to pedestrians.

Twitter user @mhs95 is of the opinion that the walkway is not pedestrian friendly and is especially dangerous due to the roads and the amount of cars that pass by the area.

Frustrations on MRT Phileo Damansara and the office complex itself. Zero regards to pedestrians, completely useless to Phileo Damansara staff, esp Phileo II. Its either this fg dangerous jalan tikus or hiking up & down Phileo I & Eastin. pic.twitter.com/K0HZANsD9W — Wala 💛 (@mhs95) July 3, 2023

She also expressed frustrations regarding the surrounding office complex, adding that there was a lack of regard for pedestrians which in return causes an inconvenience towards Phileo Damansara staff, especially those in Phileo II.

According to her tweets, there are also limited options for pedestrians to navigate the area.

These options include a dangerous road, an indirect path (“jalan tikus”), or climbing up and down the pathways between the Phileo I and Eastin buildings.

The user proposed several solutions to improve the situations that the ministry in concern could look into.

My propositions should be an “Utamakan Pejalan Kaki” signage dekat simpang depan CP Tower before going into Phileo 1 basement parking and a bump and a pedestrian crossing at the same spot. I also wanted the jalan tikus to be closed off but i realised that cars are coming out from the parking and use it to get to the main road. @mhs95 via Twitter

Sharing similar frustrations with her, Twitter user @boujiemonji referred to the particular station as “the worst one”.

He noted that while there were many offices around the area, there has been zero integration regarding the issue.

Station Phileo Damansara is the worst one. So many offices there and zero integration. You just walk, if God is in your side, you’ll reach. If nope, you might meet your Creator. The traffic, car passing, the number of road crossing you have to do… crazily dangerous https://t.co/i4A0oHdENU — • (@boujiemonji) July 4, 2023

Another Twitter user @yk2maya pointed out a sad fact, saying that Malaysia has a tendency not to take into factors such as accessibility and safety while building MRT and LRT stations.

Malaysia building MRT/LRTs but don't care about first and last mile connectivity, accessibility and safety. https://t.co/de6ebscKQz — Yana Karim ♿🇲🇾 (@yk2maya) July 4, 2023

On the other hand, Twitter user @syhmihirn expressed his sympathies for those working at Phileo Damansara.

He added that these people would have to go through endless struggles just to reach their transportation.

He also noted that it was disheartening to see that despite more than a year passing, no action has been taken to address the issue.

I feel nothing but just pure sympathy for Phileo Damansara users. Yall just have to toil with everything just to reach your transportation. I think it's been more than a year but no action has been taken. Car brained planning results in shitty results like this. Menyusahkan https://t.co/Cj8dg5iFrd — syah (@syhmihirn) July 4, 2023

