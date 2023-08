Tayangan Filem Percuma Depan KLCC Sempena Merdeka, Siap Ada Tikar & ‘Bean Bag’!

Join us for a night of movies under the stars at @klcctheplace, as we feature some of the best in Malaysian cinema for our Merdeka celebrations this month, only during The Expressions of Merdeka! Featuring locally made movies that inspire and excites, challenges and thrills, these stories capture a captivating slice of that unwavering Malaysian spirit. Watch: 👮🏻‍♀️ Police Evo 2, 19 August 2023 🛵 The Journey, 20 August 2023 👫🏻 Sepet, 26 August 2023 ⚽ Ola Bola, 27 August 2023 Starting 8:45pm, only at KLCC Park. #klcctheplace #suriaklccmall #mandarinorientalkl#tradershotelkl #impiana_klcc_hotel #aquariaklcc #instapetrosains #malaysianphilharmonicorchestra #klccconventioncentre #dewanfilharmonikpetronas #petronastwintowers #klccpark #Merdeka