[Video] Restoran Makanan Segera Di Jepun Perkenal Menu Rendang Daging Dari Malaysia

Went to try Matsuya’s Beef Rendang, it was good! Matsuya Foods will be selling “Malaysian-Style Beef Stew ~ Rendang ~” from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at Matsuya, which sells beef rice, curry, set meals, and other rice bowls. until 9th of April! #japantour #japanthingstodo #japanlife🇯🇵 #japanthings #tokyovisit #japanmalaysia #tokyo #tokyotravel #foodtiktok #food #foodie #foodies