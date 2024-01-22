Hotel Indigo KL Serves Up a Delicious Fusion “Celestial Prosperity” Menu For Lunar New Year [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park introduces its Lunar New Year Celestial Prosperity set menu to usher in the new year.

Diners can find the contemporary 4-course set menu curated by Chef Ahmad Zaim at the hotel’s elevated street dining restaurant Wok Star. The set comes with a complimentary Heavenly Yee Sang.

Check out the Celestial Prosperity menu below:

Appetiser

Complimentary Festive Yee Sang

Dragon Hearth Bun

Starter

Abundance Delight

Soup

Prosperity Soup

Main Course

Dragon Snapper

Roasted Chicken

Golden Poultry

Ong Lai fried rice

Dessert

Blossom Citrus

The Taste Test

Clockwise from top right: Dragon Hearth Bun, Abundance Delight, Prosperity Soup, and complimentary Yee Sang. Image: Hotel Indigo & Adeline Leong/TRP

The Dragon Hearth Bun is a baked chicken siew pau and every bite was delicious. The bun has a nice crunch and every bite of the sweet and smoky meat inside melts in the mouth.

The Abundance Delight is comprised of baby octopus, mango salad, fish maw, and caramelised honey sesame. The octopus tasted briny and was also sweet due to the caramelised honey sesame sauce. Together, it paired well with the delicious mango salad and fish maw.

At first glance, the Prosperity Soup looked like a shark’s fin soup. It has a vinegary and tomatoey taste so it has a hint of sourness.

Clockwise from left: Ong Lai fried rice, Dragon Snapper, Roasted Chicken, baby kailan served with Golden Poultry (duck). Image: Adeline Leong/ TRP

For the mains, guests get to select one of the three courses. The Dragon Snapper is served with fern bok choy, king mushroom, local salad, and nyonya sauce. The fish meat is soft and smooth and the nyonya sauce lent a little aromatic spice.

The Roasted Chicken is served with young mango and sweet chilli topped with prawn crackers and sesame.

If you don’t feel like having the usual chicken, the Golden Poultry features delicious roasted duck served with baby kalian, mushroom mousse black ginger, and honey sesame. The duck meat is soft and the skin is flavoured well.

The main course comes with Ong Lai pineapple fried rice with huge prawns to round up the meal.

Lastly, the dessert Blossom Citrus is served with banana crumble, honey pineapples, and green tea puree.

Blossom Citrus. Image: Hotel Indigo

The Verdict

Don’t be fooled by the small number of courses. With all the delicious flavours combined, you’ll be full before dessert is served.

When it comes to the main course, the Golden Poultry comes out tops because the roasted duck was flavoured well.

The Celestial Prosperity set menu will be available from 29 January to 24 February 2024 at RM328 for 2 pax and RM888 for 6 pax. An additional pax costs RM145.

Early birds get to enjoy a 10% discount if they make reservations before 29 January.

For reservations, please call +60326393888 or email reservation.kulpk@ihg.com.

Wok Star at Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park. Image: Hotel Indigo

Wok Star @ Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park

Address: 5, Jalan Puncak, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Reservations/ Enquiries: Call +60326393888 or email reservation.kulpk@ihg.com

Website: Hotel Indigo KL

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

