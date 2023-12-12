Deck The Halls With Deliciousness: Nobu KL Festive Omakase Awaits!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As 2023 draws to a close, the spirit of togetherness and joy takes centre stage, weaving its magic through festive gatherings with loved ones. Nobu KL believes that the essence of these end-year celebrations is intricately linked to the pleasure of sharing extraordinary meals. It serves as the perfect crescendo to bid farewell to the old year and an explosion of flavours to usher in the new year of 2024.

That is what awaits you, with Nobu KL’s exclusive Festive Omakase menu!

From 22 December 2023 to 1 January 2024, Nobu KL invites diners to embark on a culinary journey that blends the elegance of Japanese-Peruvian cuisine with a dash of festive flair. Seize the opportunity to elevate your celebrations with the all-new menu, ensuring that every bite becomes a flavourful exclamation point – a perfect transition from year-end to new year.

“As the festive season arrives, I find myself reminiscing about the magic and warmth of my own childhood celebrations. This year, at Nobu KL, we have managed to pour that nostalgic joy into our Festive Omakase menu, weaving childhood memories and holiday cheer into every exquisite dish. With the dedicated efforts of our talented team, we’ve transformed these cherished moments into extraordinary flavours, inviting diners to experience the essence of the season with each delicious bite,” said Chef Philip Leong, Head Chef of Nobu Kuala Lumpur.

With a wealth of experience garnered from festive seasons in various countries, Chef Renante Dominguez, Head Sushi Chef of Nobu Kuala Lumpur, has inputted a global perspective into Nobu KL’s Festive Omakase menu, creating a symphony of flavours that celebrates the diversity of holiday traditions.

Clockwise from top right: Truffle Sobagaki, A5 Japanese Wagyu Spicy Sansho Pepper, Toro Shiso Chimichurri, Sushi Selection (Salmon Jime Nigiri, Mackerel Nigiri, Whitefish Temari, Kampachi Mini Hand Roll), and Shiso Panko Crusted Scallop.

Chef Renante shared, “Planning this menu out with the rest of my team, we were able to draw inspiration from the rich tapestry of global celebrations to craft something truly special for this festive menu. This year, we are proud to have encapsulated an experience that reflects not only the warmth of traditional holiday flavours but also the vibrant festive influences from around the world.”

Immerse your senses in the opulence of Nobu KL’s Festive Omakase menu, featuring star dishes that redefine indulgence. The Toro Shiso Chimichurri, for one, presents a culinary experience tailored for celebrations. The richness of premium Toro, with its delicately marbled texture, melts on the palate.

What sets this dish apart is the vivacious interplay of fresh, aromatic shiso leaves and zesty chimichurri, elevating the Toro to celestial heights. Moving to the Festive mains, the Shiso Panko Crusted Scallop emerges as a delightful ode to begin the festive celebrations. Plump scallops encased in a golden armour of Shiso-infused Panko, creating a symphony of crispiness that gracefully yields to a tender, oceanic embrace – a refreshing start to what lies ahead.

Following suit, the A5 Japanese Wagyu Spicy Sansho Pepper steps into the spotlight as the undisputed hero of festive revelry. The velvety A5 Japanese Wagyu, perfectly complemented by the bold and invigorating Spicy Sansho Pepper, transforms the dining experience into a spirited celebration. Gather your loved ones, for this showstopper isn’t merely enjoyed; it’s shared, becoming the heart of a festive feast and the twinkling star amidst the beautiful festive night skies of Nobu KL.

Yuzu Mochi Meringue

Conclude the Festive Omakase menu on a sweet note with the enchanting Yuzu Mochi Meringue – a cloud-like meringue delicately enveloping yuzu-infused mochi, offering a delightful harmony of citrusy brightness and balanced sweetness. Adding a touch of theatrics to the festivities, this dessert takes centre stage as it is artfully lit up tableside, providing a sensory spectacle that ensures the celebration concludes with a bang.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur, let Nobu KL be your sanctuary, offering a resplendent feast that serves as the perfect coda to the eventful journey of 2023. Secure your place at our table, where joy, flavour, and cherished moments converge to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.

The Nobu Festive Omakase is priced at RM700++ and is as follows:-

Cold

Toro Shiso Chimichurri

Sushi Selection

Salmon Jime Nigiri, Mackerel Nigiri, Whitefish Temari, Kampachi Mini Hand Roll

Hot

Shiso Panko Crusted Scallop

A5 Japanese Wagyu Spicy Sansho Pepper

Truffle Sobagaki

Dessert

Yuzu Mochi Meringue

All prices quoted are in MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) and are subject to 10% Service Charge and 6% SST.

For enquiries and reservations, please call 03 – 2380 0028, Whatsapp 019 389 5085 or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.

