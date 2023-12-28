Yuna Makes Curry For Incubus Guitarist But “Serbuk Kari Baba” Steals The Show

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Singer Yunalis Mat Zara’ai, also known as Yuna, has been Malaysia’s sweetheart for many years. The Kedah-born made a name for herself on the international stage and it comes as no surprise that her friend list is more star-studded than any of us.

Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger recently shared a photo of Yuna in the kitchen on his Twitter page.

The photo was captioned: “Thanks for the Xmas curry.”

Yuna and Einziger share a brother-sister relationship. According to an article from the Malay Mail, Yuna said that Einziger and his wife are like her older brother and sister.

What caught the attention of Malaysians in the photo was the packet of Baba’s meat curry powder sitting pretty on the kitchen counter.

Netizens were happy that Einziger was being introduced to a quality Malaysian product.

Quality stuff there Mike. Babas is the shiznit — Effi Saharudin (@1Obefiend) December 27, 2023

Ahhh so you have been introduced to Baba’s 😁👍🏻 — Self-sufficient MinMin 💄 (@aymeemin) December 27, 2023

Babas Curry Powder; chun! — Bob’s your uncle (@AbangFatahTahir) December 27, 2023

Someone suggested adding Baba’s Kas Kas mix for extra kick in the curry, while another pointed out that the stock of the company would skyrocket after Einziger’s tweet.

Another netizen told Einziger that the right way to eat curry is with your hands.

Make sure your fingers smell curry, if not, you didn’t enjoy the curry to the fullest! — Rafiq Nifail (@_rafiqnifail) December 27, 2023

Baba’s Curry Powder

Baba’s is a well known brand in Malaysia for curry mixes and spice powders.

It is not only sold here but can be found on shelves in North America, Canada, Europe, South Africa, Australia, most of Southeast Asia, and almost every Malaysian kitchen.

