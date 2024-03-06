Yuna Meets Music Superstar Yusuf Islam In KL, Shares Excitement With IG Followers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yusuf Islam or Cat Stevens is in town and he recently met with local singer Yuna.

Yusuf needs no introduction as the British singer-songwriter, who is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has sold over 100 million records.

Known for hits like Morning Has Broken, Wild World and Father And Son, Yusuf embraced Islam in the 70s and changed his name from Cat Stevens to Yusuf Islam.

No stranger to Malaysia, having been here before, he is in Kuala Lumpur at the moment where he recently made a special appearance at a Madani lecture at Seri Perdana.

Yuna who had the opportunity to meet Yusuf in person said she was so excited that she told Yusuf at least three times that she couldn’t believe she was sitting here and talking to him.

Wild World is my best friend in my happiest and saved me in my darkest moments, when I was traveling everywhere on my own in foreign lands. Yuna

She said meeting Yusuf meant a lot to her and thanked him for blessing us with his music, his gift, vision and style.

“Excited for what’s next!” Yuna ended her caption.

Over on Twitter, Yusuf too shared a photo with Yuna saying it was great to meet her and her husband Adam Sinclair in Kuala Lumpur. He called her a “wonderful Malaysian talent” that “the world needs to hear more of”.

Great meeting with @yunamusic and her husband this morning in Kuala Lumpur, a wonderful Malaysian talent, the world needs to hear more of.#Malaysia #Music #Peace pic.twitter.com/C7qVHn5zO4 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) March 5, 2024

Madani Lecture Series

Yusuf attended the lecture series on 1 March at the prime minister’s official residence.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Madani lecture series will continue to invite guest speakers including those from overseas.

He remarked that Yusuf is a great preacher for peace who uses dakwah as a good weapon and debates with people to understand the true message of Islam, as repoted by Malay Mail.

Yusuf also thanked Anwar on Twitter for receiving him at the Madani Science Council.

My sincere gratitude at being received by the MADANI Science Council and the honourable @anwaribrahim Prime Minister of Malaysia – truly, one of my favourite countries, for their hospitality and good manners.#MalaysiaMADANI #Malaysia https://t.co/3pfrzjRxqX — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) March 1, 2024

He remarked that Malaysia is one of his favourite countries for its hospitality and good manners.

