Harmony On The Menu: Faith Leaders Break Bread At Interfaith Christmas Feast

In a heartwarming display of unity, leaders from Malaysia’s diverse religious tapestry gathered for a yuletide banquet about more than just the food — a feast of harmony and peace.

The Christians for Peace and Harmony Malaysia (CPHM) played the perfect host to about 130 esteemed guests from different faiths, all coming together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and community.

With the holiday season upon us, this interfaith Christmas dinner shone like a beacon of hope in a world often divided by beliefs.

As politicians play the race and religion cards, these community champions cook up a recipe for coexistence, proving that Malaysian harmony is not just a lofty ideal—it’s a living, breathing reality.

The evening wasn’t just a silent night; it was alive with the sounds of Christmas carols and the buzz of conversation as religious leaders shared pearls of wisdom on fostering a harmonious domestic religious climate.

The organizers spiced up the night with a Q&A game that tested and celebrated the knowledge of all faiths represented.

Leaders from various NGOs share their views on fostering community harmony and collaboration. (Pix: CPHM)

Voices from Malaysia’s Festive Gathering

In his eighth year of orchestrating this festive gathering, CPHM chairman Lee Min Choon shared his conviction that Malaysians know how to put differences aside and build lifelong friendships.

“This is a Malaysian thing,” he proudly stated, envisioning this dinner as a legacy for future generations.

Han Culture Centre Malaysia president Datuk Goh Hin San, a respected businessman and philanthropist, stirred the pot with his take on the fine line between religion and culture.

He served up the idea that Christmas, while rooted in faith, has blossomed into a cultural festival everyone can savour.

Kapar MP Halimah Ali from PAS brought her flavour to the mix, emphasizing the importance of cherishing peace and finding common ground amidst differences.

She highlighted how PAS is actively promoting moderation in Islam and fostering unity through participation in various cultural festivities.

The true essence of religion acts as a unifier, guiding Malaysians towards a collective goal of peace, understanding, and altruism. (Pix: CPHM)

A Toast to Unity: Malaysia’s Recipe for Peace

Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid toasted to a Malaysia where political differences don’t sour the sweet taste of harmony.

At the same time, Prof Dr Kamar Oniah from the Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC) invited everyone to look at other groups with an eye for the positive.

Pek Chee Hen, president of the Vajrayana Buddhist Council Malaysia, reminded attendees that all religions are recipes for goodness, teaching us universal values like compassion and love.

Representing the Christian community, Pastor David Guna from Grace Church Shah Alam called for love and respect to unite the nation—because when God gives you a country as diverse as Malaysia, you cherish it with all your heart.

Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Shamsudin said it is through embracing the values of compassion and love taught by all religions that Malaysia’s multi-faith society can continue to thrive in harmony.

So here’s to Malaysia—a melting pot where different faiths can sit around the same table and share in the joy of Christmas. It’s a place where diversity doesn’t just add flavour; it’s the main ingredient in their recipe for peace!

