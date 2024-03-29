From Nanjing To Kuala Lumpur: An 89-Year-Old Chinese Uncle’s Ramadan Revelation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the holy month of Ramadan illuminates the lives of Muslims worldwide, one man’s journey to faith has captured the hearts of many in Malaysia.

Shi Xing Hua, an 89-year-old from Nanjing, China, recently embraced Islam, finding solace and purpose in his twilight years.

The story of Xing Hua’s spiritual awakening gained attention after his son, Ahmad Shi Rong Xuan, 56, shared a video of his father’s conversion on TikTok.

Netizens who watched the video were touched and grateful for Xing Hua’s journey, which took place during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Xing Hua’s dedication to learning about Islam is evident in the videos showcasing him performing ablution before offering prayers.

Speaking from his heart, Xing Hua, originally from Nanjing, China, revealed that he longed to embrace Islam and was thankful that his wish had finally come true.

“The desire grew stronger after I arrived in Malaysia,” Xing Hua shared with Harian Metro at the Kui Guang Ge Chinese Muslim Restaurant. “Since coming here, I have been visiting the mosque daily, and my son’s friend, Imam Ma Peng, has taught me about the religion.”

On the evening of his conversion, Imam Ma Peng assisted Xing Hua in reciting the Shahadah, the Islamic declaration of faith, marking his official entry into the fold of Islam.

While Xing Hua has not yet begun fasting, he expressed his intention to learn and gradually fulfil this obligation as Islam requires.

“I can’t suddenly start fasting, but I will slowly try,” he explained.

A Son’s Unwavering Support: Ahmad’s Journey Alongside His Father

As a son, Ahmad wholeheartedly supported his father’s decision, viewing it as a gift from Allah during the holy month of Ramadan.

“My father told me that he had been learning to pray at a mosque in Nanjing, China, for a long time,” Ahmad shared. “When he came to Malaysia a few days ago, he expressed his desire to embrace Islam.”

Ahmad embraced Islam on March 5, 2000, after marrying his wife.

He credits his conversion with helping him quit smoking and drinking alcohol.

Before coming to Malaysia, Ahmad had assisted in converting a significant number of Han and Hui ethnic individuals in Nanjing, China.

A Growing Community: Chinese Converts in Malaysia

Xing Hua’s conversion sheds light on the growing community of Chinese converts, or “mualaf,” in Malaysia.

The term “mualaf” refers to individuals who have recently embraced Islam, and they are often provided with support and guidance to help them navigate their new faith.

Several Chinese converts in Malaysia are also public figures, such as Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, Ridhuan Tee Chuan Seng and Ebit Lew Yun Pau.

These individuals have become role models for the mualaf community, demonstrating that embracing Islam can lead to positive changes and a sense of purpose in life.

As Ramadan continues to inspire acts of faith and devotion, stories like Xing Hua’s remind us of the transformative power of religion and the universal human search for meaning and connection.

With his son by his side and a supportive community, Xing Hua embarks on a new chapter in his life, guided by Islam’s principles and his family’s love.

Xing Hua’s journey to Islam is not only a personal triumph but also a beacon of hope for those who face persecution for embracing their faith.

