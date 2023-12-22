Lotus’s #KitakanJiran Secret Santa Brings Christmas Cheer To 300 Children

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia employees together with its customers and mall tenants are making Christmas extra special this year for 300 children in the Klang Valley.

The response to this year’s Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments Secret Santa Initiative has been remarkable, with hundreds of vulnerable children set to have their wishes fulfilled this festive season. Some of whom may have not received a present before this.

“Many are excited about the year-end holiday season and are fortunate to spend it with their family and loved ones. However, we know it can be tough for some,” said Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who made the campaign a success.

This is why, motivated by our #KitakanJiran spirit, we wanted to help spread joy to children who might not expect to receive a gift this year. We’re very grateful to our Lotus’s colleagues, customers and even mall tenants who have supported us to make this happen. Lotus’s Malaysia Corporate Services Executive Director Azliza Azmel.

The event that took place at Lotus’s Selayang welcomed children from Karunai Illam Welfare Home Kepong, House of Joy Puchong, Yayasan Sunbeams Ampang, Praise Emmanuel Children’s Home Petaling Jaya, Rainbow Home Cheras, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kanak Kanak Kepong Kuala Lumpur and Persatuan Kebajikan Warga Tua Wilayah Persekutuan, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ephratha Rawang, Sweet Care Home Selayang, and Good Samaritan Home Klang.

In addition to receiving their gifts and greeted by an appearance of Santa, the children were invited to experience the Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments Play Date with activities featuring Mattel brands like Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Polly Pocket and Scrabble.

Melissa Wong, Head of Lotus’s Malls also added that they’re delighted by the reception given by Malaysian in their efforts to make Lotus’s malls more family and children-centric is well received.

Thanks to everyone who supported our effort and this worthy cause to help put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas. Head of Lotus’s Malls Melissa Wong

The Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments activities will continue until 1 January 2024 at Lotus’s Mutiara Damansara, Lotus’s Selayang, Lotus’s Klang, Lotus’s Rawang and Lotus’s Kepong.

