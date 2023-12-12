Lotus’s Playful & Joyful Moments Invites Everyone To Spread The Christmas Cheer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ho ho ho! Santa is in town, and he’s bringing a sleigh full of toys and fun to Lotus’s Malls around the Klang Valley!

This December, Lotus’s Malaysia invites you to jingle all the way to their Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments campaign for several weekends worth of fun activities and a chance to share a ‘lil kindness with those in need.

Over the long weekend, Lotus’s Puchong hosted a very special playdate with children from the Tender Touch Paediatric Rehabilitation and the Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum Malaysia (GAPS Malaysia) which specializes in supporting youths with developmental disabilities.

There, participants got a taste of the holiday season’s joy with some fun-tastic activities and workshops while having a merry-good time!

“The Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments is a chance for families to create lasting memories, connect, and experience the joy of the season in a whole new way with the series of family-friendly workshops and activities throughout December. This is in line with our aim to make Lotus’s a more family and children-centric destination to shop and gather,” said Lotus’s Malaysia’s Head of Malls, Melissa Wong, who also took the opportunity to invite everyone to take part in the festivities.

Weekends full of Christmas Cheer

Spend the weekends celebrating the holiday season with your loved ones and enjoy special offerings from participating Mattel brands like Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Matchbox, Thomas and Friends, Scrabble, and many more.

There’s gonna be tonnes of activities in store for the young and young at heart! Lotus’s customers can enjoy a range of family-friendly workshops and activities at these participating Lotus’s locations:

Become a Lotus’s Secret Santa

There’s no need to wait around for Father Christmas to stop by. Put yourself on the ‘Nice’ list and make a child’s day by becoming their Lotus’s Secret Santa!

Customers are encouraged to spread the jolly #KitakanJiran spirit by fulfilling the Christmas wishes of underprivileged children from 8 charity homes across the country with a special gift.

Make the season extra special and meaningful by picking wishes from the Lotus’s Christmas tree and purchasing a gift to bring the holiday joy to those in need.

Here’s the schedule if you’re interested in becoming a Lotus’s Secret Santa, and best of all, you won’t need a big beard or a red suit to put a smile on a child’s face!

1 December – 22 December 2023

Lotus’s Mutiara Damansara

Lotus’s Puchong

Lotus’s Ampang

Lotus’s Cheras

16 December 2023 – 22 December 2023

Lotus’s Selayang

Lotus’s Klang

Lotus’s Rawang

Lotus’s Kepong

Remember to save the date and spend your weekends celebrating Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments together with the ho ho whole family! Click here for more details.

