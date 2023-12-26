Hanging Christmas Tree Deco Hits Shopper On The Head, Pavilion KL Apologises

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Christmas is a festivity that is celebrated in many countries, and Malaysia is no exception to that. Christmas in Malaysia is celebrated as much as the other major festivals.

One of the most common things to see is the Christmas tree decorations in most major shopping centres, which are often an attraction for visitors.

However, a family had to endure a bitter experience recently.

Julius Lee, a Singaporean, had a frightening moment yesterday (25 December), when a Christmas tree decoration that was hanging in the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur shopping mall ceiling fell and hit his head.

This unfortunate incident occurred when he was taking pictures of his wife, Aileen Tan, and their child while visiting the shopping mall.

“My husband was outside the Merry Go Round to take pictures of me and our child. Suddenly, the Christmas tree decorations fell. It was surprising and completely unexpected. It happened very fast,” Aileen told Harian Metro.

She remarked that thankfully her son was not in his stroller at the time of the incident or he could have been hurt too.

“He was just shocked and kept crying,” Aileen added.

Julius suffered a swelling on his head and was taken to the clinic by the management of the shopping mall.

Aileen said that they came to Malaysia to celebrate Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur management released an apology statement on its social media account.

They said that the Christmas tree decorations have been removed to prevent the same thing from happening again, and a thorough inspection of all existing Christmas decorations has been carried out.

“Our medical and safety team promptly responded, accompanying the shopper to the nearest clinic for immediate medical attention.

“The shopper had a minor graze and appreciated the prompt action from the management.

“We are in communication with him and his family to ensure his well-being,” the management added.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.